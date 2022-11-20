What do you know, the Sacramento Kings have a royal streak going. They extended their unbeaten run to six games Sunday with a 137-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons to cap off a four-game homestand with a win. The Kings’ success is mainly due to their explosive offense which has looked like an unsolvable problem for their opponents. In fact, according to StatMuse, the Kings are putting up the most points on average by a team since the 1984 edition of the Denver Broncos.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO