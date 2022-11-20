Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Pamela S. Roupe, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Sue Roupe, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born October 20, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sidney Crowder and Jeanie (Rossi) Seaman. Pamela was a homemaker. She loved...
27 First News
Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., 33, of 1539 Palmyra Road NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born September 7, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Anthony H. and Marcia D. Anderson,...
27 First News
Martha O. Bartlett, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha O. Bartlett, 96, of Akron, formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 18, 2022 at the Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, OH, surrounded by her family. Martha was born on June 7, 1926 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John...
27 First News
Antonia Smith Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonia Smith Morgan, 86, of 1620 Keri Drive, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 12:29 a.m., at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born December 18, 1935 in Lake Providence, Lousianna, the daughter of Levi Smith...
27 First News
Frederick “Jim” DeMay, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Jim” DeMay, 84, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Mr. DeMay was born August 16, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick DeMay and Jennie (Vicozi) DeMay Opalensky and attended school in Vernon, Ohio.
27 First News
James T. “Jim” Peterson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. “Jim” Peterson, 64, of Lisbon, passed away at his home Monday, November 21, 2022. Jim was born July 31, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Ruth (Thomas) Peterson. Jim attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of...
27 First News
Ann Eliser, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Eliser, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene Annibale and Leona Kaufman Eliser. She graduated from Youngstown School of Nursing and obtained her degree in...
27 First News
Chad Thomas Blankenship, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chad Thomas Blankenship, 45, passed away at 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Parkside Nursing Home after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on January 12, 1977, in Salem to Roberta (Thomas) Blankenship. Chad was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School.
27 First News
Ruby Marie Hasley, Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby M. Hasley, 94, formerly of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at The Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ravenna, Ohio. She was born on March 8, 1928 in Marietta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and...
27 First News
Doris E. May, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris E. May, 90, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare. She was born September 1, 1932 in Salem, a daughter of Theodore and Molly Mae (Burke) Adams. Doris was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Salem High School. Her hobbies included...
27 First News
Christopher “Chris” W. Williams, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher W. Williams, 47, of Cortland, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday, November 17, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born on December 19, 1974, in Warren, the son of Bruce and Bonnie Wilson Williams. He was an easy-going...
27 First News
Nicholas Perrino, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Perrino, 88, of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. He was born August 2, 1934, in Gallo Matese, Italy, the son of Pasquale and Carmela Perrino. Nicholas came to America at the age 14. He retired...
27 First News
Melvin Reid, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Melvin Reid, 71, passed away peacefully at Hospice House, Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born May 10, 1951, a son of Joseph, Sr. and Melvine Jackson Reid. Melvin graduated from South High School in 1969. He played football for South High and attended...
27 First News
Rita Letourneau, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Letourneau, 83, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital. She was born August 24, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucille Chill. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, Connecticut. Rita and her husband...
27 First News
Scott W. Dunlap, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott W. Dunlap, 62 of Burton, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born January 17, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Justine (Pelton)...
27 First News
Edward “Ed” Joseph Protain, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Protain, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Ed was born on June 8, 1954, in Youngstown, the sone of George R. Protain, Sr. and Mary Louise (Cronk) Protrain. He was a 1973 graduate of The Rayen School.
27 First News
Ricky Vargas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”
27 First News
James E. MacArthur, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James E. MacArthur, 76, of Hermitage, passed away with his wife at his side, Friday evening, November 18, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. MacArthur was born June 12, 1946, in Grove City, a son of the late Everett MacArthur and Helen (McDowell) Jackson.
27 First News
Michael Joseph Flynn, New Castle, PA
NEW CASLTE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph Flynn, 74, of Montgomery Avenue died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his residence in New Castle. He was born on May 6, 1948, in Columbiana, Ohio, a son of the late Paul and Dorothy (McGail) Flynn. Mr. Flynn married Nancy A. (Isabella)...
27 First News
Marion M. Garrity, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion M. Garrity, 98, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Victoria House Assisted Living Facility in Austintown, Ohio. Marion was born on April 8, 1924, to Hayes and Anna (Stevens/Fraley) Mayyou. On June 12, 1943, she was united in marriage...
Comments / 0