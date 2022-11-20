YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO