Corpus Christi, TX

Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete. Construction began back in February and the company started hiring in September. With seating for 277, including climate-controlled patio dining, the approximately...
Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry. All of the donations are from the church's parishioners. The church will be giving away bags of food...
'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville. The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more. The food as always was a hit, it...
CCPD begins holiday burglary initiative

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the holiday shopping craze quickly approaches -- car burglaries tend to see a noticeable rise. As shoppers make multiple stops on the road they also tend to leave newly bought belongings in their backseats, in plain sight, or they simply may choose to not lock their doors.
Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
