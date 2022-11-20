Read full article on original website
Avoid a stink Thanksgiving Day by checking this city closures list
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One thing people hosting Thanksgiving in Flour Bluff and on the Island can be thankful for this year is that the city of Corpus Christi will be picking up trash as usual on Friday. Thursday pick-up households won't have to wait too much longer, thankfully.
Bald eagle with injured wing rescued in San Patricio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bald eagle was rescued in San Patricio County Monday after being found perched on a bush near a rural road with an injured wing, and the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) posted photos of the rescue to their Facebook page. Wildlife rescuers with the ARK...
Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete. Construction began back in February and the company started hiring in September. With seating for 277, including climate-controlled patio dining, the approximately...
Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar talks Native heritage, Thanksgiving and a promise he made decades ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar is a full-blood Native American. His mother was Cherokee and his father, Apache. He was born in a small house in San Antonio on August 18, 1956. There is a great bio on Salazar in the Texas A&M University Kingsville archives...
Saint Helena Catholic Church to hold food distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Saint Helena Catholic Church off Wooldridge is preparing to host another one of their monthly giveaways from their food pantry. All of the donations are from the church's parishioners. The church will be giving away bags of food...
Izzy's Food Pantry celebrates five years of dedication to the Islander community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Life as a college student can be packed with financial hardship. From tuition costs to groceries, students often have to penny pinch just to get by. This is where Izzy's Food Pantry comes into play. The pantry has served the Islander community since its inception in fall of 2017.
Local businesses invite public for big-time holiday shopping at 'Shop Small Crawl' event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's face it: most of us turn into shopaholics over the holidays. Why not turn that power into a force for good by supporting local small businesses at the "Shop Small Crawl?" "Shop Small Crawl" founder Nikki Riojas joined us live to make "small" talk...
2022 City of Corpus Christi Thanksgiving Holiday schedule
City Hall, Public Libraries, Animal Care Services, and Municipal Court will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25.
'Santa comes in a sleigh, and he wears black and gray.' Calaveras Motorcycle Club to host toy drive at Portland Walmart
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, the men in black and gray are asking you to help make sure every kid in need gets a visit from the man in red this Christmas. Calavera Americano, president of the Sinton Chapter of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club, joined Barbi Leo's daughter Bella to announce their Christmas Toy Drive that will take place on Dec. 3 and 4 at the Portland Walmart parking lot.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Texas
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Texas. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, or creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to learn that Chick-fil-A just opened their newest Texas restaurant location in the Flour Bluff area of Corpus Christi on November 17, 2022.
Thieves rip copper from lighting system at Annaville Oilbelt Little League field
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Oilbelt league in Annaville is known as the home of champions. Nearly every year the league produces great teams. Last year’s junior league squad was the U.S. champion. The kids worked hard and their parents backed them by trying to ensure they have everything they need to succeed.
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
Texas native Victoria Moroles' fresh approach to vampires in 'Blood Relatives'
Step aside, 'Twilight.'
31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual King Ranch Hand Breakfast kicked off today in Kingsville. The festival gave the community a chance to experience rancher life with delicious food, live music and even a cooking demonstration along with much more. The food as always was a hit, it...
CCPD begins holiday burglary initiative
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the holiday shopping craze quickly approaches -- car burglaries tend to see a noticeable rise. As shoppers make multiple stops on the road they also tend to leave newly bought belongings in their backseats, in plain sight, or they simply may choose to not lock their doors.
City of Corpus Christi offers Limited Utility Assistance Program for seniors, veterans and disabled
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the temperatures in the Coastal Bend decrease, the city of Corpus Christi is now offering a Limited Utility Assistance Program for residents who may be most vulnerable or in need of financial help with their utility bill. The Energy Information Administration is predicting the...
Cooking up cowboy-style: King Ranch prepares for visitors for the 31st annual Ranch Hand Breakfast
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Back for the 31st time, King Ranch invites the Coastal Bend for an authentic, cowboy-style breakfast. Visitors can expect eggs, beans, tortillas, cowboy-coffee, biscuits 'n gravy and much more on their plates. Tickets for the event are $8 for those four years and older, under that age is free.
PAAC continues its free spay and neuter program for areas most in need
People Assisting Animal Control, also known as PAAC, is continuing its free spay and neuter program. Right now, they're offering services to those who live in the 78405 and 78416 zip codes
A Corpus Christi Christmas: A holiday event guide for the Coastal Bend
There is a full schedule of holiday events in Corpus Christi in the coming weeks. The weather is cooler, the neighborhoods are slowly being lit up with sparkling lights and there are several popular events in store for the community for the holiday season!. Lighting of the H-E-B Tree Nov....
Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
