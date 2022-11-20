Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Tony Pollard takes Dak Prescott pass and races 68 yards untouched to score
The Cowboys running back now has three touchdowns of more than 50 yards on the season.
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams
Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams
Yardbarker
NFC East Week 11 Wrapup: Almost Perfect
The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly avoided an upset against interim head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts, as QB Jalen Hurts scored the game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left in Philadelphia’s 17-16 win. Emerging victorious in a hard-fought defensive struggle, Hurts had one of his...
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73 percent) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera confirms Taylor Heinicke-Carson Wentz decision after win over Texans
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had just one word to describe why he confirmed his decision to keep the team’s new sheriff in town and start quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz in a 23-10 Sunday win over the Houston Texans: Winning. “Heinicke will start today against the...
USA TODAY Sports' Week 12 NFL picks: Who lands Thanksgiving wins? Do Bengals beat Titans again?
Cincinnati and Tennessee set to clash in playoff rematch three days after Cowboys seek to vanquish Giants for positioning in NFC East.
Top 5 Bama in the NFL Week 11: Marlon Humphrey Leads the Crimson Tide Products
Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 11 of the NFL season.
Jalen Hurts' late TD run gives Eagles 17-16 win over Colts
Six days after Philly lost its first game of the season, Jalen Hurts scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, and the Eagles rallied for a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Watch the Bengals take a 17-10 lead over the Steelers with Joe Burrow’s second TD pass to Semaje Perine
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- The Bengals already look a lot better than they did in the season opener against the Steelers. Joe Burrow, who has a touchdown pass in each of the last 17 games, has been dealing in the first half and just completed his second touchdown pass to Samaje Perine.
