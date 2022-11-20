ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darrick Forrest, former UC Bearcats star, makes acrobatic interception in Washington's win

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Washington Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest's third NFL interception is among top Week 11 highlights after the former University of Cincinnati Bearcats standout's dived for a Davis Mills pass off of Texans receiver Brandin Cooks' helmet and managed to stay in bounds before going out at the Washington 3-yard line during a 23-10 win against Houston.

Forrest, a fifth-round pick of Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft, didn't have any interceptions during his rookie season. But he has two in the past two weeks, boosting his season total to three during his sophomore campaign in the league.

Forrest stole the show - per The Enquirer's Keith Jenkins - during UC's Pro Day in March 2021.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Darrick Forrest, former UC Bearcats star, makes acrobatic interception in Washington's win

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

