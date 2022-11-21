Ryan Reynolds Revealed The Reason Why His "Deadpool" Christmas Movie Never Got Made

Related
Steven Spielberg Reveals His Late Parents Were 'Nagging' Him To Make A Movie About Them
The legendary director shared the motivation behind his upcoming film “The Fabelmans,” which is based on his life.
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively
Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl. Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood. ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
ABC News
Blake Lively gushes over husband Ryan Reynolds' qualities as husband, father in speech
Blake Lively recently honored her husband Ryan Reynolds in the sweetest way. Lively highlighted Reynolds' qualities as an actor, producer, and most importantly as a father and husband at the American Cinematheque Award show in Los Angeles Thursday night, where Reynolds received the annual honor for his contribution to film.
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Hugh Jackman Once Shared That His Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Falls Asleep Through All of His Movies
Deborra-Lee Furness hadn’t seen most of her husband’s movies in their entirety at one point because she couldn’t stay awake during them.
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want Matthew Perry to Discuss Her Relationship With Brad Pitt? The Morning Show Star Will Allegedly Be Disappointed With Her Friends Co-star if He Breaks Their Philosophy
Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are close friends. In fact, the latter credited the former for calling him out over his alcohol addiction. During his promotional interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Perry also seemingly revealed that he had a crush on his co-star. As of writing, Matthew...
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
Martin Freeman couldn't believe no one at Marvel knew Chadwick Boseman was battling cancer: 'Losing him was awful'
Martin Freeman costarred with the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther" – he will reprise his role in the Marvel film sequel on November 11.
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Famous Actor Had No One Believe His Abduction Story Because He Suffered From Addiction
American actor Jeremy London was born in November 1972. He is well-known for his recurring character roles in Party of Five, 7th Heaven, and I'll Fly Away. He also acted in films, such as Mallrats and Civil War epic Gods and Generals. London went on to directing in 2013.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
Emily Blunt Felt Like She Was Being Cooked From The Inside Out Filming The English In A Corset
No one in history has ever felt comfortable in a corset. If they said they were, they were lying. Corsets are tight, restrictive, even suffocating — and their thin waste illusion doesn't seem worth the sacrifice they require. Now imagine wearing one while shooting an action scene. For her role in the upcoming Western drama series "The English," Emily Blunt did just that.
People are binge-watching Netflix's 'incredible' drama-thriller in one night it's that good
Stop what you're doing, we've found you another spectacular Netflix series to binge. The mini-series created by the BBC stars David Tennant as a priest and Stanley Tucci as a death row prisoner — gripping, right?. Check out the trailer for the new series here:. If that's not...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
