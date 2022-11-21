ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds Revealed The Reason Why His "Deadpool" Christmas Movie Never Got Made

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 2 days ago

You know Deadpool . You love Deadpool .

Twentieth Century Fox / 20th Century Fox Licensing / Merchandising / Everett Collection

You've probably seen both Deadpool movies at this point — and maybe you've even seen Once Upon a Deadpool , the toned-down edit of Deadpool 2 that features Deadpool wearing a Santa hat.

Twentieth Century Fox / 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

Well, according to Mr. Deadpool himself — Ryan Reynolds , that is — there was almost a whole freakin' Christmas-themed Deadpool movie. But, it never happened.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In a new interview with Big Issue , Ryan explained that he wrote an entire Deadpool Christmas movie back in 2018, along with co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

"But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox, and it never got made,” he explained. That's a shame!

Andre Ringuette / NHLI via Getty Images

But Ryan isn't giving up hope just yet, and he believes that the project could soon return, just like Santa on his sleigh.

Joe Lederer / 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection

“Maybe one day, we’ll get to make that movie," he said. "It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So, one day.”

Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

While we wait for that — as well as Deadpool 3 , of course — read the entire interview here .

