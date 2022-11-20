ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following deadly Long Beach stabbing

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFts4_0jHwTLg100

Alissa Carlson's weather forecast (Nov. 20) 02:41

Authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal stabbing in Long Beach over the weekend.

The incident unfolded just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of River Avenue, Long Beach police said in a news release.

It was there that officers arrived to locate one man who had died of stab wounds and another man being treated for non-life-threatening wounds to his upper body.

The man told officers that he had stabbed the deceased during an argument. He was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

LAPD arrests boy in connection with theft of two French bulldogs, dogs not located

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday.Despite the arrest, however, the dogs -- named Rhino and Blue -- have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The name of the suspect was not released due to his age.The robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 12 on the bridge connecting Boyle Heights and downtown Los Angeles, police said. The two victims told police they were walking their bulldogs on the Sixth Street Bridge when they were...
oc-breeze.com

Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach

On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
LONG BEACH, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man sought in shooting of daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A Littlerock man is being sought in the Monday afternoon shooting death of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The victim, identified as Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, of Palmdale, had been involved in a vehicle pursuit of his ex-girlfriend, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report, with their cars colliding at least once. They eventually stopped in the 37400 block of Sierra Highway, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to force entry into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was seeking help from family members who had called 911. The woman’s identity has not been released.
PALMDALE, CA
newsantaana.com

A suspect on probation was arrested for auto theft in Westminster

Over the weekend, a Westminster police officer located a parked stolen vehicle in a mobile home complex on the 14000 block of Magnolia. The suspect fled on foot into the flood control channel and into a back yard out of sight. A perimeter was established and both the Cypress Police...
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

South LA woman killed after gunfire strikes her apartment

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman in South Los Angeles was shot inside her apartment late Monday night, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department received a shooting call around 11:35 p.m. in the 10020 block of South Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach stolen dog is returned weeks later

Jack, a six-year-old full-bred German Shepherd is back home after he was stolen out of his Long Beach yard Saturday, Oct. 29. After weeks of pleading for her dog's return through posted flyers and endless social media posts, Lisa Hartouni turned to social media once more to say Jack is home."Thank you everyone who posted and re-posted my flyers; said prayers; and kept his story going until something/someone cracked! I am so thankful for all the help and support you all offered and gave us. It takes a village." wrote Hartouni.At the time Jack was stolen, Hartouni said she felt life...
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

The Tustin police recovered a stolen truck, a gun and drugs from a felon

Tustin Police Department officers located an occupied stolen vehicle which had been in Tustin. The driver, a convicted felon, was in possession of a loaded handgun, a controlled substance, access cards belonging to other people, and other contraband. The driver was arrested for six criminal offenses, including four felonies, and...
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

$1M worth of jewelry stolen in Hollywood Hills home invasion: LAPD

Los Angeles Police said an armed home invasion was reported at around 3 a.m. on Multiview Drive in the Hollywood Hills.LAPD North Hollywood officers responded after 3 a.m.At least three suspects reportedly entered the residence and stole an unknown amount of jewelry and an iPhone, according to LAPD.One male in this 20s was reportedly injured in the home invasion. He was conscious and breathing after suffering a strike to the head, according to LAPD. Two people were reportedly sleeping in the residence at the time of the break-in.The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and ski masks. One suspect was armed with a semiautomatic blue-steel handgun, according to police. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.LAPD confirmed a victim was pistol-whipped during the robbery and sustained minor injuries.The stolen jewelry is worth approximately $1 million, according to Los Angeles Police.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
26K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy