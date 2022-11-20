Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Premier League players at the 2022 World Cup
Casemiro’s trading one Bruno for another. That’s just one of the fun facts of the Premier League players taking a break from league play for the World Cup, where Manchester United’s Casemiro sees club teammate Bruno Fernandes off to Portugal and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimares alongside him with Brazil.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 top plays: England routs Iran, 6-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with England opening up the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.
NBC Washington
What Is a Set Piece Play? A Breakdown for 2022 FIFA World Cup
If you’ve ever seen Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo lace up their cleats, there’s a good chance you’ve seen them involved in a set piece. Messi and Ronaldo are among the best set piece specialists the sport has ever seen, but since the game has multiple plays that count as a set piece, it can get confusing to sort it all out.
Faces of Football: Croatia - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Croatia - a letter to the national team.
Why was Argentina's goals disallowed?
Argentina had three goals ruled out in their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he wants to 'checkmate' Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping he can 'checkmate' Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate at the World Cup.
France 4-1 Australia: Player ratings as Les Bleus begin World Cup defence with comeback win
Rating the players' performances as France got their World Cup defence off to a winning start against Australia.
Watch: Jude Bellingham Goal For England v Iran FIFA World Cup 2022
Jude Bellingham has given England the lead against Iran at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in their first game and you can watch the goal here.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
Why is there so much injury-time at the World Cup?
Why there's so much time being added on at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Qatar manager Felix Sanchez addresses fan exodus at World Cup opening game
Qatar manager Felix Sanchez addresses fan exodus at World Cup opening game.
Faces of Football: Morocco - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Morocco - a letter to the national team.
Faces of Football: Costa Rica - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Costa Rica - a letter to the national team.
Faces of Football: Australia - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Australia - a letter to the national team.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United without mammoth pay-off
Cristiano Ronaldo did not get his wages from Manchester United in termination agreement.
Orlando City re-sign playmaker Mauricio Pereyra & open DP spot
Orlando City have secured the future of playmaker and team captain Mauricio Pereyra with a new contract through the 2024 season, the club announced Wednesday. Pereyra was out of contract after his previous deal expired at the end of the 2022 campaign. However, the Lions have used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to re-sign the former Uruguay U-20 international, opening up a valuable Designated Player (DP) spot.
Cristiano Ronaldo fined & handed Premier League ban
Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the FA after smashing a fan's phone in April
Germany 1-2 Japan: Player ratings as late Asano winner seals World Cup shock
Player ratings as Japan shock Germany in Group E
Frank Lampard confirms he failed with 2 massive transfers as Chelsea manager
Frank Lampard reveals two massive transfers he failed to pull off as Chelsea manager.
Netherlands vs Ecuador - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Team news, lineups & prediction ahead of Netherlands vs Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0