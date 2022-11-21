ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Oh, Brother — Nick Cannon, Soon To Be A Father Of 12, Has Not Completely Ruled Out The Possibility Of Having More Kids

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Hokf_0jHwTGGO00

Nick Cannon may or may not have more children in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOF8t_0jHwTGGO00
Mark Sagliocco / FilmMagic

When he was asked about the possibility at Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event this weekend, he said that he "thinks [he's] good" right now, but he also didn't completely rule it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HTlF_0jHwTGGO00
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

"I don't know, man," Nick said, when asked if he planned on growing his family any more. "I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04woC2_0jHwTGGO00
Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

The comedian and television host, as you probably know, already has 11 children and is expecting one more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SI4R_0jHwTGGO00
Leon Bennett / WireImage

There's Beautiful Zeppelin, 1 week, Rise Messiah, 1 month, Onyx Ice, 2 months, Legendary Love, 3 months, twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months, Powerful Queen, 2, Golden Sagon, 5, and twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11. Nick also had a son, Zen , who died in 2021 at 5 months. He shared Zen with Alyssa Scott, who's currently pregnant with his 12th child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32p1Rn_0jHwTGGO00
Axelle / FilmMagic

Nick told Billboard that for him, being a father is his primary focus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pERWB_0jHwTGGO00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"That's my No. 1 priority, obviously. I wake up being a father thinking about my kids, and everything else comes after that," he said. "My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. They're the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I'm working on now is through their eyes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34C4t8_0jHwTGGO00
John Lamparski / Getty Images

You can see his interview with Billboard right here .

Comments / 48

Drew Marley
2d ago

I keep blocking stories with dude and they keep showing up anyway. Who cares about how many kids dude has. I don't.

Reply(3)
19
Teresa Irvin
2d ago

His personal business! Why does he have to broadcast about it? It’s becoming old news and doesn’t give that feeling of being special.

Reply(1)
9
sheenie.
2d ago

crazy, but he is supporting them. But will he be able to be a present father for all these kids ? it's not like they all live in the same house.... but maybe that's next ..🤔😉

Reply(2)
7
Related
Shine My Crown

DJ Reveals She is Pregnant with Nick Cannon’s 12th Child

A DJ and Instagram influencer who considers herself a “public figure” on the social media platform has announced that she is pregnant with…wait for it…Nick Cannon’s TWELFTH child. Abby De La Rosa, the woman who is already the mother to the comedian’s twin boys, Zion...
People

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Decider.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Contestant Says She’s “Scared” of Nick Cannon Because She Doesn’t Want to Get Pregnant

While nobody was off-limits during last night’s (Nov. 16) “Comedy Roast Night” episode of The Masked Singer, judge Ken Jeong and others made host Nick Cannon — who is infamously a father of 11 — their easy target. Jeong, who judges the reality competition alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke, kicked off the jokes by quipping, “I know Nick is tired because he’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names,” per The Daily Mail.  Later in the episode, mystery contestant Snowstorm performed Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” which was dedicated to Scherzinger, who “has had more famous exes...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy