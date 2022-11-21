Oh, Brother — Nick Cannon, Soon To Be A Father Of 12, Has Not Completely Ruled Out The Possibility Of Having More Kids

Drew Marley
2d ago
I keep blocking stories with dude and they keep showing up anyway. Who cares about how many kids dude has. I don't.
Reply(3)
19
Teresa Irvin
2d ago
His personal business! Why does he have to broadcast about it? It’s becoming old news and doesn’t give that feeling of being special.
Reply(1)
9
sheenie.
2d ago
crazy, but he is supporting them. But will he be able to be a present father for all these kids ? it's not like they all live in the same house.... but maybe that's next ..🤔😉
Reply(2)
7
Comments / 48