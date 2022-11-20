Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Behold! NASA’s Artemis I Orion Close Flyby of the Moon
Orion re-acquired signal with NASA’s Deep Space Network, at 7:59 a.m. EST (4:59 a.m. PST) after successfully performing the outbound powered flyby burn at 7:44 a.m. EST with a firing of the orbital maneuvering system engine for 2 minutes and 30 seconds to accelerate the spacecraft at a rate of more than 580 mph (930 km/h). At the time of the burn, Orion was 328 miles (528 km) above the Moon, traveling at 5,023 mph. Shortly after the burn, Orion passed 81 miles above the Moon, traveling at 5,102 mph (8,211 km/h). At the time of the lunar flyby, Orion was more than 230,000 miles (370,000 km) from Earth.
Futurism
Lunar Lander Released by NASA’s Artemis 1 Mission Dies
Tragic news from space! A Japan-made CubeSat called OMOTENASHI (Outstanding MOon exploration TEchnologies demonstrated by NAno Semi-Hard Impactor) has died after being released by NASA's Artemis mission. "Though we tried to recover OMOTENASHI and start the landing sequences today, the communication didn't come back, and we gave up our [Ultra-High...
ComicBook
NASA Releases Image of Far Side of Moon as Orion Passes By
Nearly one week into the Artemis I mission, NASA's Orion module made its first pass of the Moon—sending its first pictures of the satellite back planet-side. That includes a look at the "dark side" of the Moon and its massive Mare Orientale lunar mare. It will now look the break the record for furthest distance traveled by a spacecraft capable of being piloted by humans, a record previously set by Apollo 14.
watchers.news
Asteroid 2022 WJ1 impacts Earth over Niagara Falls – the 6th asteroid detected before impact
A newly-discovered asteroid designated 2022 WJ1 impacted Earth’s atmosphere over Niagara Falls at 08:27 UTC on November 19, 2022, becoming the 6th asteroid to be discovered before impacting Earth. The object was first observed at Mt. Lemmon Survey at 04:53 UTC – just a couple of hours before the...
Futurism
NASA Launch Pad Sustained Significant Damage During Artemis Takeoff
It appears that NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch pad caught way more damage than expected when it finally took off from Kennedy Space Center last week. As Reuters space reporter Joey Roulette tweeted, a source within the agency said that damage to the launchpad "exceeded mission management’s expectations," and per his description, it sounds fairly severe.
CNET
Starkly Beautiful NASA Artemis I Photo of Earth Inspires True Awe
We're going to see some jaw-dropping photos from NASA's Artemis I moon mission. We'll feast our eyes on lunar craters. We may catch a glorious Earthrise. But I'm here today to quietly implode my heart over a simple black and white photo of Earth as seen by the Orion spacecraft two days after launch.
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
labroots.com
Hunt For Dark Matter Gets Good News
In a recent study published in Physical Review Letters, an international team of researchers led by the Albert Einstein Center for Fundamental Physics (AEC) at the University of Bern in Switzerland have carried out a precision experiment in hopes of focusing the search for the existence of dark matter. This study holds the potential as a big leap forward in searching for one of the most mysterious substances in the universe.
IGN
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope - the Most Incredible Images So Far
Since its launch on Christmas Day 2021, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been busy at work uncovering the secrets of the universe and revealing the majesty of the cosmos through breathtaking displays of astrophotography. Here at IGN, we’re curating and updating a gallery of the most spectacular and important JWST’s images as they’re released.
What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
The uncrewed X-37B space plane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on Nov. 12 having spent a record 908 days in orbit
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
World's first computer, the Antikythera Mechanism, 'started up' in 178 B.C., scientists claim
The mysterious Antikythera mechanism, thought by some to be the world's first computer, was first "started up" on Dec. 22, 178 B.C., archaeologists have now found.
NASA Shares Stunning Images of Earth and the Moon’s Surface: PHOTOS
NASA’s Artemis I rocket finally launched on Nov. 16, after months of delays and issues, and now the attached Orion spacecraft is sharing amazing images of Earth and the Moon. Upon liftoff, the uncrewed rocket captured images of our Earth as it made its way into space. The video from NASA shows the rocket climbing ever higher through the stratosphere, quickly making its ascent away from Earth. Left behind, the Earth resembles a large black marble.
See the Sun’s surface like never before in this stunning solar telescope photo
Looking at the sun through a telescope can cause serious damage to your health and vision, so how exactly are we meant to get pictures of the Sun’s surface if we can’t even look at it? Well, that’s where specially-made telescopes like the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope come into play. This massive solar telescope is the most powerful in the world, and it just released new images of the Sun’s surface.
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
Hubble Space Telescope's mesmerizing views of enormous spiral galaxy could help solve one of the biggest mysteries in astronomy
The Hubble Space Telescope has been taking an extended look at a spiral galaxy to help solve one of the biggest mysteries in astronomy.
scitechdaily.com
Mars Sample Return Mission: Bringing Mars Rock Samples Back to Earth [Video]
NASA and the European Space Agency are developing plans for one of the most ambitious campaigns ever attempted in space: bringing the first samples of Mars material safely back to Earth for detailed study. The diverse set of scientifically curated samples now being collected by NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover could help scientists answer the question of whether ancient life ever arose on the Red Planet.
nextbigfuture.com
NASA Orders Second SpaceX Crewed Lunar Landing
NASA is awarding SpaceX $1.15 billion for SpaceX to provide a second crewed landing demonstration mission in 2027 as part of NASA’s Artemis IV mission. “Returning astronauts to the Moon to learn, live, and work is a bold endeavor. With multiple planned landers, from SpaceX and future partners, NASA will be better positioned to accomplish the missions of tomorrow: conducting more science on the surface of the Moon than ever before and preparing for crewed missions to Mars,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
Comments / 1