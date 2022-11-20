Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 18, 2022, in the Smyrna area as Charles Cassidy, Jr., 43, of Townsend, Delaware.

State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision

*Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision in Smyrna Area

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal M. Calio by calling 302-365-8483. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 112022 1534

-End-

The post *Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .