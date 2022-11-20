Eagles Win a Thriller Behind Jalen Hurts

The Eagles QB was fantastic in the fourth quarter, as Philly beat the Colts, 17-16

INDIANAPOLIS – Those eight wins in a row that left Philadelphia feverish with Super Bowl hopes and undefeated dreams were about to turn to cold sweats.

Down by 10 points entering the final quarter, the Eagles pulled out a thriller, beating the Indianapolis Colts with a stunning comeback, 17-16, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts’ 7-yard TD run with 1:20 to play and Jake Elliott’s ensuing PAT capped the comeback and pushed the Eagles’ record to 9-1.

It was Philly’s first lead of the day.

Hurts’ MVP odds have to go up after his performance in the final quarter.

He ran for 52 of his 86 yards and he threw a TD early in the final quarter to Quez Watkins that covered 22 yards to pull the Eagles to within 13-10 with 13:31 to play.

Hurts ended the game 18-for-25 for 190 yards and a passer rating of 107.1.

The Eagles defense, buoyed by the addition of veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, heled the Colts under 100 yards rushing as a team, the first time their run defense was able to hold a opponent under 120 yards in five straight games.

Jonathan Taylor had 84 yards on 22 carries.

The Eagles ran the ball for 141 yards.

After taking their first lead with 1:20 to play, the Eagles defense stood tall, getting a third-down sack from Brandon Graham. Facing fourth-and-long, the Colts could not convert and Philly was able to run out the clock.

Graham’s sack was one of four against Indy QB Matt Ryan. Suh and Joseph shared on in their Philly debuts. Haason Reddick notched on, to take over the team lead with 7.5, as did Milton Williams.

The Eagles won despite losing the turnover battle. Huts lost a fumble that led to a Colts field goal and 13-3 lead and A.J. Brown fumbled as well. The Eagles forced on rom Taylor, with Marcus Epps stripping the ball out and T.J. Edwards recovering it.

Philly also trailed at halftime for the second straight week, this time 10-3. They hadn’t trailed at intermission for their first eight games.

DeVonta Smith had six catches for 78 yards for the Eagles with Brown adding five for 60. In addition to his TD, Watkins had two receptions for 31 yards.

