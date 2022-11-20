ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

WOTW: Lydia Ko’s Rolex Yacht-Master 40 in Rose Gold

Lydia Ko won twice this weekend with her victory at the CME Group Tour Championship that also earned her the 2022 Rolex Player of The Year award. The CME win was her 19th LPGA Tour victory and her third this year. While collecting all of her trophies, Ko was wearing a Rolex Yacht-Master 40 in rose gold.
The Guardian

Tiger Woods nets $15m PGA Tour bonus despite playing only nine rounds

Tiger Woods has been rewarded with a $15m bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) despite only playing only nine rounds this year. PIP rewards players “shown to generate the most positive interest in the PGA Tour”, and assesses factors such as mentions on TV and in the press, as well as on social media. At a time when LIV Golf is attracting golfers with guaranteed contracts the PIP is seen as vital in the PGA’s drive to retain its biggest stars.
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Leishman on potential Masters ban | Rahm doubles down | Ko nabs big prize

Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, on what is a rare off-week on the PGA Tour. PGATour.com’s Sean Martin gathers some notable narratives. “The rise of Tom Kim…The celebrations were entertaining. The performances were historic.”. “Even though his team lost to the U.S., Tom Kim’s exuberant displays produced many...
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tom Kim and the rest of the big winners of the men’s fall season

Save for the highly anticipated reappearance of Tiger Woods in the coming few weeks in a trio of events, the truly notable, compelling and consequential golf is over for 2022. How time flies when you’re having … well, a total upheaval in the sport. No, we’re not going to venture into those weeds. Expending further keyboard energy on the battle between the PGA Tour/DP World Tour and the LIV Golf Series is to throw a snowball at an avalanche.
GolfWRX

Lydia Ko reveals hilarious comment from mom over her golf skills

Lydia Ko holds many records, but that might mean little to her mother. The 25-year-old was the youngest player of either gender to reach world number one, reaching the summit at 17 years and 9 months, two years after becoming the (then) youngest ever winner of an LPGA Tour event.
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Rory and Rahm, Greg Norman, Lydia Ko, OWGR tweaks

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, our team breaks down the finales on the DP World and LPGA Tours, Rory McIlroy’s comment on Greg Norman, and Jon Rahm’s take on the OWGR.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy