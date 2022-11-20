Read full article on original website
Related
What It Takes to Become an LPGA Hall of Famer and How Lydia Ko Is at the Doorstep
At just 25 years old, Lydia Ko is only two points shy of an induction into the LPGA Hall of Fame.
GolfWRX
WOTW: Lydia Ko’s Rolex Yacht-Master 40 in Rose Gold
Lydia Ko won twice this weekend with her victory at the CME Group Tour Championship that also earned her the 2022 Rolex Player of The Year award. The CME win was her 19th LPGA Tour victory and her third this year. While collecting all of her trophies, Ko was wearing a Rolex Yacht-Master 40 in rose gold.
Tiger Woods Again Wins the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program
The second year of the 'PIP,' created to award players that generate positive interest to the tour, featured an increased pool of $100 million.
Tiger Woods nets $15m PGA Tour bonus despite playing only nine rounds
Tiger Woods has been rewarded with a $15m bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) despite only playing only nine rounds this year. PIP rewards players “shown to generate the most positive interest in the PGA Tour”, and assesses factors such as mentions on TV and in the press, as well as on social media. At a time when LIV Golf is attracting golfers with guaranteed contracts the PIP is seen as vital in the PGA’s drive to retain its biggest stars.
CBS Sports
Tiger Woods beats out Rory McIlroy in race to collect $15 million prize from PGA Tour Player Impact Program
Tiger Woods winning a golf competition in 2022 would have been a remarkable thought at the start of the year, but he'll have to settle for a big win off the course. Woods has finished first in the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year, this time coming in just ahead of his friend and business partner, Rory McIlroy.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Leishman on potential Masters ban | Rahm doubles down | Ko nabs big prize
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, on what is a rare off-week on the PGA Tour. PGATour.com’s Sean Martin gathers some notable narratives. “The rise of Tom Kim…The celebrations were entertaining. The performances were historic.”. “Even though his team lost to the U.S., Tom Kim’s exuberant displays produced many...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tom Kim and the rest of the big winners of the men’s fall season
Save for the highly anticipated reappearance of Tiger Woods in the coming few weeks in a trio of events, the truly notable, compelling and consequential golf is over for 2022. How time flies when you’re having … well, a total upheaval in the sport. No, we’re not going to venture into those weeds. Expending further keyboard energy on the battle between the PGA Tour/DP World Tour and the LIV Golf Series is to throw a snowball at an avalanche.
GolfWRX
Lydia Ko reveals hilarious comment from mom over her golf skills
Lydia Ko holds many records, but that might mean little to her mother. The 25-year-old was the youngest player of either gender to reach world number one, reaching the summit at 17 years and 9 months, two years after becoming the (then) youngest ever winner of an LPGA Tour event.
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Rory and Rahm, Greg Norman, Lydia Ko, OWGR tweaks
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, our team breaks down the finales on the DP World and LPGA Tours, Rory McIlroy’s comment on Greg Norman, and Jon Rahm’s take on the OWGR.
Sporting News
Australian PGA Championship 2022: When is it, entry list, tee times, purse, odds, how to watch golf tournament
Australia's home PGA tournament is almost upon us, with the Australian PGA Championship to take place over four days in Brisbane. Cameron Smith will headline the 72-hole event, which will see a variety of homegrown and international players fight for the trophy. There is also some added incentive this year,...
Comments / 0