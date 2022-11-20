Tiger Woods has been rewarded with a $15m bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) despite only playing only nine rounds this year. PIP rewards players “shown to generate the most positive interest in the PGA Tour”, and assesses factors such as mentions on TV and in the press, as well as on social media. At a time when LIV Golf is attracting golfers with guaranteed contracts the PIP is seen as vital in the PGA’s drive to retain its biggest stars.

1 DAY AGO