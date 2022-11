Kenneth “Kenny” M. Pike, 68, a lifelong resident of Quincy, peacefully entered into eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 after a brief illness. Kenny was born at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth on April 3, 1954 to the late Paul and Louise (Bonito) Pike. He was a 1972 Graduate of the Quincy Vocational Technical High School. Kenny worked his entire career in the retail industry. He excelled in golf and you would always see him biking or walking throughout Quincy. After his retirement Ken enjoyed his daily walks which encompassed his two loves, Dunkin Donuts and Keno. His one other true love was avidly following his Boston sports teams.

QUINCY, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO