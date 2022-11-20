Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Notice an airplane flying loops late at night? Here’s what it’s doing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It started with a question from viewers who noticed a plane flying loops over their hometown late at night. After they reached out, WKYT Investigates dug into it and found that the plane was doing the same thing for weeks in different parts of the state.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
cbs4indy.com
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
wvlt.tv
How to avoid Travel Headaches
Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign. Brian Kelsey faces a maximum sentence of five years for each count. Farragut teacher gives back to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Updated: 28 minutes ago. Mrs. Flatford’s high school classes have been making gingerbread houses for the Fantasy...
wvlt.tv
East Tennesseans help kids all over the world celebrate Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a lot of kids, opening presents on Christmas is the best part of the year. But for other children, gifts are a luxury they don’t get. Hundreds of volunteers across East Tennessee are making sure kids around the world can feel that excitement too.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
wvlt.tv
USPS hiring ahead of holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season. USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvlt.tv
When out-of-stock antibiotic will be back on the shelves
Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign. Brian Kelsey faces a maximum sentence of five years for each count. Scott Carmichael was indicted for second-degree murder. Gas station employees held at gun point in Anderson Co. robbery. Updated: 8 hours ago. Carlos Hernandez, 21, held two...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
WKYT 27
Early respiratory illness season impacting Ky. hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s hospitals have been hit with an early respiratory illness season. Doctors say a combination of COVID, flu and RSV is impacting their operations and it’s targeting the more vulnerable populations. Baptist Health Lexington’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee Dossett says cases of flu...
wvlt.tv
WVLT News team honored with six Midsouth Regional Emmy Award nominations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Members of the WVLT News team have been honored with six nominations for the Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards. Founded in 1984, the Midsouth Emmy’s are a regional award organization organized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). They promote excellence in the arts and sciences of television, including television news. The midsouth region covers North Carolina (except Asheville), Tennessee and the television market of Huntsville, AL.
Flu cases continue to rise in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As hospitals are seeing upticks in flu and COVID-19 cases, doctors say it is best to practice safety precautions going into the holiday season. Since October, Baptist Health has seen single digits of influenza cases daily. In November, the hospital went into double digits every week....
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
spectrumnews1.com
More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear, Kentucky State Police Welcome Thirty-Eight New Troopers to Enhance Public Safety throughout the Commonwealth
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 18, 2022) — Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. “The...
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0