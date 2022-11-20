Read full article on original website
‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect wanted in Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place in Portsmouth, Ohio on Sunday. Portsmouth Police say that 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is wanted for the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna. They say that Kearns is considered armed and dangerous. […]
WSAZ
sciotopost.com
WSAZ
WSAZ
WSAZ
West Virginia man found guilty of killing man and dumping body in the bed of truck
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A man was recently found guilty of killing a 41-year-old victim and dumping the body in the bed of a truck last year. On Friday, Nov. 18, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Anthony Yester was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a dead body.
wchstv.com
Three charged in case of two men zip tied, beaten among Scioto grand jury indictments
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Four people were indicted by a Scioto County grand jury last week, including three people in a case where deputies said two men were tied up and beaten at a home in Wheelersburg. Kaleb M. Dixon, 23, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Cameron L. Dixon, 18,...
Ohio woman arrested after meth found in vehicle
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing charges after a drug bust in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Clarion Road after receiving a call that two people were passed out in a vehicle near the roadway. A woman, identified as Amanda Ball, 41, of Vinton, Ohio, […]
WSAZ
Three arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop
GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Greenup. Sheriff Matt Smith says the three people are accused of operating a ‘known trafficking ring’ at a home on Main Street. The sheriff says the driver of the car,...
Vehicle crashes into shop on Route 10 in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a shop on Route 10 in the Barboursville area, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened just before 8:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Route 10. They say the vehicle went into a driveway and then went […]
Man found dead in Guyandotte River near Branchland, West Virginia identified
UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The identity of a man who was found dead in the Guyandotte River on Tuesday has been released. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the man was identified as 64-year-old Randy Kirkendoll, of Branchland. UPDATE (Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is continuing to investigate the […]
Ironton Tribune
Pair facing drug charges
A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
WLWT 5
sciotovalleyguardian.com
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Felon Caught with Stolen Gun After Posting on Snapchat
Chillicothe – A 21-year-old who is on probation was busted with firearms in his home after posting on Snapchat. According to the Chillicothe police department, the detectives were called after probation notified them of a potential investigation on a video they received. In the video according to the report Wesley Caplinger, who isn’t allowed to have firearms had a prior conviction for Felonious Assault, shows the man showing off hidden places where he had guns in his house that included an AR-15 in his closet, and a handgun on his shelf. With this new information, Chillicothe police were able to do a home check due to the man being on probation already, and search for illegal items.
cwcolumbus.com
WSAZ
High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Heading into Thanksgiving, Don Ratliff is grateful he and his wife escaped unharmed after a fire destroyed the home they’d lived in 43 years. “It’s very heartbreaking,” Ratliff said. A little after 11 a.m. Friday, his wife’s caregiver alerted him a fire had...
