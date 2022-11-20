Read full article on original website
Lydia Ko's win at CME Group Tour Championship sends message to her harshest critic | D'Angelo
NAPLES — Take that, mom!. Despite playing some of the best golf since she broke onto the LPGA Tour nearly 10 years ago, Lydia Ko still had to confront her most vocal critic throughout the year ... her mom, Tina. “My mom does joke to me at times," Ko...
GolfWRX
7 equipment takeaways from the PGA Tour Champions (including Bernhard Langer’s INCREDIBLE iron setup)
During most weeks, GolfWRX.com reports live from the practice rounds of PGA Tour events, but occasionally we check out the Korn Ferry Tour, LPGA Tour, and PGA Tour Champions as well. To be honest, I personally think most amateurs can learn way more from the equipment setups on the LPGA and Champions Tour, but that’s another story for another day. I’ll save the gear lessons and get right to the seriously cool, custom, and throwback equipment that I spotted recently at Phoenix Country Club for the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Lydia Ko wins 2022 CME Group Tour Championship, Vare Trophy and Player of the Year to complete comeback season with fiancé by her side
NAPLES, Fla. – Tears welled up in Lydia Ko’s eyes on the 18th green Sunday as she wrapped up a monumental comeback season. Soon after, she wrapped her arms around a tall, slender man wearing black and khaki, who wiped tears of his own. This marked the first time Jun Chung had seen his soon-to-be-bride win in person. Most of their golf together is casual, with dinner on the line or a fun dare.
Rolex Player of the Year Lydia Ko caps off a phenomenal run with biggest purse CME win
Lydia Ko finished the season on top, winning the Rolex Player of the Year and CME Championship. From the outset of the CME Championship, Australia’s Lydia Ko set the standard, knocking out eight spectacular birdies on opening day, including four back-to-back stunners (plus one more on hole 11) on the back nine. The Olympic silver medalist continued to demonstrate the impressive consistency that’s defined her year with a bogey-free Friday, and four-birdie runs on Saturday and Sunday.
golfmagic.com
Michelle Wie West explains "embarrassing" moment for outraged CME boss
Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West shed light on the "unfortunate" reasons why players didn't turn up to the CME conference at last week's LPGA Tour finale. Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast, Wie West attributed a series of misunderstandings as a possible reason for the Tour's biggest stars not attending the conference which regularly hosts former US Presidents and business bosses.
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
BBC
US PGA Tour: Adam Svensson wins RSM Classic as Callum Tarren enjoys best result
-19 A Svensson (Can); -17 C Tarren (Eng), S Theegala (US), B Harman (US) Selected others: -15 S Power (Ire); -12 B Taylor (Eng), R Knox (Sco); -11 J Rose (Eng) England's Callum Tarren achieved his best finish on the PGA Tour with joint-second place at the RSM Classic. Canada's...
CBS Sports
2022 PGA Tour fall swing winners, losers: Rory McIlroy commands spotlight, Scottie Scheffler struggles
The final swing season of the PGA Tour is complete following the 2022 RSM Classic. Along with the conclusion of the fall swing comes a number of players who thrived and a list of player who ... well, didn't. While there are still competitive reps in the upcoming weeks on the DP World Tour, at the Hero World Challenge, QBE Shootout, The Match VII and PNC Championship, a bow has been put on the PGA Tour slate for the 2022 calendar year before play resumes at the Tournament of Champions in January.
Prize money payouts for each LPGA player at 2022 CME Group Tour Championship
Another record payday in women’s golf took place at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. Lydia Ko took home the $2 million first-place prize, moving her to fifth on the career money list, passing Suzann Pettersen ($14,837,579) and Lorena Ochoa ($14,863,331) with $16,695,357 in official earnings. She has won $4,364,403 total this season.
Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian, was locked in a four-way tie for the lead on the closing stretch of the Seaside course when he poured in an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, and then hit a tee shot to 10 feet on the par-3 17th for a birdie that gave him a cushion. Brian Harman (65) and Sahith Theegala (66) were in the group ahead of him and missed birdie chances from about 25 feet on the closing hole. Callum Tarren of England (64) was the first to post at 17-under par and was hopeful of a playoff. Svensson capped off his bogey-free final round with a par for a two-shot win.
Team Europe adds Nicolas Colsaerts as Ryder Cup vice captain
Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium will serve as the third vice captain for the European team in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
