TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Will any music stars perform in Qatar?
Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.
AOL Corp
World Cup 2022: USMNT's Antonee Robinson blasts 'terrible' officiating after draw vs. Wales
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — As U.S. players trudged through a postgame interview zone in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, after a 1-1 draw with Wales in their World Cup opener, they wore varying degrees of disappointment on their face. They used that word, too, “disappointment,” with various adjectives in front of it and for different reasons. They were disappointed with the result, and with their second-half performance — and with the referees.
Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee
After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
Their countries' teams aren't even in the World Cup. So why are these fans traveling to Qatar?
Despite dystopian accommodation, no beer in stadiums and alleged human rights abuses, even fans with no national team in the competition are heading to the World Cup in Doha.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Senegalese fans in Qatar react ahead of the game against the Netherlands
The African champions open their campaign against Group A opponents, the Netherlands. Senegalese fans in Qatar react ahead of the game.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 3: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Mexico vs. Poland; Denmark vs. Tunisia; France vs. Australia
After the excitement of yesterday, we get a full slate of games for the first time in this condensed World Cup, with no fewer than four (4!) matches for your viewing pleasure stretching across almost 12 hours. Here’s how to waste while away half your day:. ARGENTINA vs. SAUDI...
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s shocking World Cup win over Argentina. From Syria and Jordan to Gaza and Qatar — host of this year’s World Cup -- fans basked in Saudi Arabia’s achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Immediately after their team’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory, Saudi fans who witnessed the match in person flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving their country’s green and white flags while chanting and singing -- and even hugging distraught Argentina fans. “I’m speechless,” Saudi Arabia fan Sultan Alharthi said. “I can’t even explain how much happy I am, because I didn’t expect we will win.
World Cup 2022: Ecuador fans chant ‘we want beer’ during Qatar match
Ecuador fans chanted "Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza!" or "We want beer!" on Sunday as their national team defeated host Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
England fans face ticket problems ahead of World Cup opener in Qatar
Football fans heading to England’s World Cup opener with Iran have had ticket problems as they attempted to enter the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.With the 4pm local time kick-off approaching, some supporters were frantically refreshing the official ticketing mobile app on their phones in a bid to have their QR code load.This left them stressed and frustrated, with a group of England fans also seen arguing with officials as they kept being told entry to the queue was closed and being repeatedly moved down to another entrance.One England fan said they should have “just used paper tickets” and criticised...
Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World Cup
Football fans in Saudi Arabia have been celebrating the nation beating Argentina 2-1 at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.The momentous win over one of the favourites for the tournament, who had been on a 36-game unbeaten run, was cheered loudly by those watching the game via big screen in Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh.Having fallen behind to an early penalty scored by Leo Messi, goals from Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari ensured the team known as the “Green Falcons” secured one of the biggest shock victories in World Cup history.Sign up for our newsletters.
A massive new cruise ship is set to function as a floating hotel for the Qatar World Cup, and rooms start at $220 a night. Take a look inside.
MSC Cruises launched a new luxury liner ahead of the Qatar World Cup. The ship is expected to host more than 6,700 fans at the World Cup. A single night's stay on the docked ship during the World Cup starts at $220. MSC Cruises just launched a new cruise liner...
SB Nation
German national team protests Qatar ahead of World Cup opener
The German national team took a stand on Wednesday to protest FIFA and Qatar at the World Cup. Players posed and covered their mouths ahead of the team’s opener against Japan, in response to being banned from wearing armbands with read “One Love,” and featured a rainbow heart — a move designed to stand with the LGBTQ+ community.
The World Cup is officially underway in Qatar. Here’s why it’s so controversial.
The 2022 World Cup officially kicked off in Qatar on Sunday, beginning weeks of competition in the world’s most popular sport. But even as soccer’s stars take the world stage, the first World Cup to take place in a Middle Eastern and Muslim country remains dogged by more than a decade’s worth of questions and controversies.
Soccer-Argentina's shock loss to Saudi Arabia crashes Buenos Aires breakfast party
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentines woke up early in the capital Buenos Aires to cheer on their team in the soccer World Cup over morning pastries and coffee, but were left with a bitter taste after the team was humbled in a shock loss to Saudi Arabia.
AOL Corp
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United 'with immediate effect'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said Tuesday, days after he gave an explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club's owners. It wasn't known where the 37-year-old Ronaldo will go next next after...
Blinken arrives in Qatar for US World Cup opener
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken landed in Doha, Qatar, Monday morning ahead of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opening World Cup match against Wales. Blinken was also set to attend the fifth annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue and meet with the country’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
morningbrew.com
Qatar’s World Cup Stadiums: Inside and Out
When Qatar was selected by FIFA to host the 2022 World Cup, in 2010, it only had one operational soccer stadium—and even that one was not ready for the bright lights of soccer’s biggest tournament. So, leading up to the World Cup’s kickoff this month, the tiny country...
