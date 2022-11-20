Read full article on original website
Exeter crash sends 2 people to the hospital
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Route 165 near Beach Pond. Rhode Island State Police said the two vehicles were small SUVs and both drivers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, though they appear to be non-life threatening.
2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter
EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
Police arrest man, search for another in connection to Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday they arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month and are still searching for another. Police identified the men as 24-year-old Gilberto Velazquez-Arce and 27-year-old Nestly Lewis. Sgt. Moses Pereira said that just before...
Perez tabbed to replace Verdi as deputy chief in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department announced two promotions Monday. Maj. Oscar Perez will become the deputy chief of the department and Capt. Timothy O’Hara was promoted to major. The promotions come after Cmrd. Thomas Verdi announced his retirement earlier this month. “Commander Perez and Major...
After fatal stabbing, Cadillac Lounge reopens under certain conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Cadillac Lounge in Providence will reopen after being closed for several days because of a fatal stabbing over the weekend. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of the lounge early Saturday morning. The Board of Licenses said the strip club can reopen Wednesday night...
Fire breaks out in New Bedford apartment building, displaces about 24 tenants
NEW BEDFROD, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an apartment building in New Bedford, displacing 24 tenants a day before Thanksgiving. The fire happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on Acushnet Avenue. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the fire started in the attic and that...
High-profile NBA trainer accused of drugging, raping woman in Boston out on $30K bail
BOSTON (WLNE) — A high-profile private NBA trainer, who worked with Boston Celtics player Al Horford, appeared in Boston court Tuesday to face rape charges stemming from an incident in downtown Boston earlier this month. In Boston Municipal Court, Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, plead not guilty to a...
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
Pawtucket man gets 15 years in prison for violent 2021 Johnston home invasion
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a violent home invasion in Johnston in 2021. Deven Guernon, 25, received the sentence after previously enter a plea of nolo contendre to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to rob, one count of first degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy.
Trespass case against R.I. radio host dismissed
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island radio host that was accused of trespassing in August has had the charge dropped. According to court records, the willful trespass charge against John DePetro was dismissed Monday. “I respect our justice system and respect law enforcement, specifically the Warwick Police Department....
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
RIPTA to call on recent retirees to help fill driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has reached an agreement with the union to allow them to contact recent retirees to increase the number of drivers. “Our goal is always to move transit forward, and this agreement reflects that commitment,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s chief...
Coventry school officials probe chat where ‘inappropriate images’ were shared among football players, district says
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry school officials are looking into a chat where they said inappropriate images were being shared amongst students. Coventry Public Schools Superintendent Don Cowart said district officials were notified on Thursday, Nov. 17 of inappropriate images taken in the boy’s locker room that was being shared in a chat between some football players Thursday.
Miriam Hospital to open new lung cancer facility in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new lung cancer facility is coming to Providence. Erik Scalavino, a spokesperson for The Miriam Hospital, said the Lung Cancer Screening and Nodule Program at The Miriam Hospital will open on the East Side sometime next year. “Southern New Englanders who’ve been found to...
Coventry woman pleads guilty to fraudulently
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry woman pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently applying and receiving COVID unemployment benefits. Deanna Alston, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a federal court. According to prosecutors, Alston was collecting unemployment benefits in Rhode Island, fraudulently filed unemployment claims in Pennsylvania and California.
Pope Francis appoints new Coadjutor Bishop of Providence
PROVIDENCE, RI. (WLNE) — Pope Francis has appointed Most Rev. Richard Henning, as Coadjutor Bishop of Providence. He will have the right of succession after current Bishop Thomas Tobin. Tobin turns 75 in April, which is the church’s mandatory retirement age. Henning is from Rockville Centre, New York....
La Salette’s Christmas display returns for 70th year
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — La Salette’s Christmas display will return for the 70th year on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s theme is called “Christ: Living Light.”. “Despite the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, natural disasters, climate change, and political turmoil, this year’s festival will proclaim ‘Jesus Christ the living light’,” Fr. Flavio Gillio, La Salette Shrine’s director, said in a post.
BCC Fall River campus closed after water main break
FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) — Bristol Community College’s Fall River campus is closed Monday because of a water main break. The college posted on its website, advising community members of the closure. An update is expected later today on how long the closure will last.
Lakeville fire expecting more work this winter
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Lakeville firefighters are preparing for more fires than usual this winter. In a Facebook post, the fire department said high oil and electricity prices mean there is usually an increased use of wood stoves and fireplaces. That, the fire department said, makes it “all but...
