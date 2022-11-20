ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Exeter crash sends 2 people to the hospital

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Route 165 near Beach Pond. Rhode Island State Police said the two vehicles were small SUVs and both drivers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, though they appear to be non-life threatening.
EXETER, RI
ABC6.com

ABC6.com

Police arrest man, search for another in connection to Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday they arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month and are still searching for another. Police identified the men as 24-year-old Gilberto Velazquez-Arce and 27-year-old Nestly Lewis. Sgt. Moses Pereira said that just before...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Perez tabbed to replace Verdi as deputy chief in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department announced two promotions Monday. Maj. Oscar Perez will become the deputy chief of the department and Capt. Timothy O’Hara was promoted to major. The promotions come after Cmrd. Thomas Verdi announced his retirement earlier this month. “Commander Perez and Major...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man gets 15 years in prison for violent 2021 Johnston home invasion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a violent home invasion in Johnston in 2021. Deven Guernon, 25, received the sentence after previously enter a plea of nolo contendre to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to rob, one count of first degree robbery and two counts of conspiracy.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Trespass case against R.I. radio host dismissed

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island radio host that was accused of trespassing in August has had the charge dropped. According to court records, the willful trespass charge against John DePetro was dismissed Monday. “I respect our justice system and respect law enforcement, specifically the Warwick Police Department....
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA to call on recent retirees to help fill driver shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has reached an agreement with the union to allow them to contact recent retirees to increase the number of drivers. “Our goal is always to move transit forward, and this agreement reflects that commitment,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s chief...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Coventry school officials probe chat where ‘inappropriate images’ were shared among football players, district says

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry school officials are looking into a chat where they said inappropriate images were being shared amongst students. Coventry Public Schools Superintendent Don Cowart said district officials were notified on Thursday, Nov. 17 of inappropriate images taken in the boy’s locker room that was being shared in a chat between some football players Thursday.
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Miriam Hospital to open new lung cancer facility in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new lung cancer facility is coming to Providence. Erik Scalavino, a spokesperson for The Miriam Hospital, said the Lung Cancer Screening and Nodule Program at The Miriam Hospital will open on the East Side sometime next year. “Southern New Englanders who’ve been found to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Coventry woman pleads guilty to fraudulently

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry woman pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently applying and receiving COVID unemployment benefits. Deanna Alston, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a federal court. According to prosecutors, Alston was collecting unemployment benefits in Rhode Island, fraudulently filed unemployment claims in Pennsylvania and California.
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Pope Francis appoints new Coadjutor Bishop of Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI. (WLNE) — Pope Francis has appointed Most Rev. Richard Henning, as Coadjutor Bishop of Providence. He will have the right of succession after current Bishop Thomas Tobin. Tobin turns 75 in April, which is the church’s mandatory retirement age. Henning is from Rockville Centre, New York....
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

La Salette’s Christmas display returns for 70th year

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — La Salette’s Christmas display will return for the 70th year on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s theme is called “Christ: Living Light.”. “Despite the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, natural disasters, climate change, and political turmoil, this year’s festival will proclaim ‘Jesus Christ the living light’,” Fr. Flavio Gillio, La Salette Shrine’s director, said in a post.
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

BCC Fall River campus closed after water main break

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) — Bristol Community College’s Fall River campus is closed Monday because of a water main break. The college posted on its website, advising community members of the closure. An update is expected later today on how long the closure will last.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Lakeville fire expecting more work this winter

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Lakeville firefighters are preparing for more fires than usual this winter. In a Facebook post, the fire department said high oil and electricity prices mean there is usually an increased use of wood stoves and fireplaces. That, the fire department said, makes it “all but...
LAKEVILLE, MA

