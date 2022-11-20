Tremaine Dalton believes basketball can be the conduit to help solve some of the world’s biggest problems. Dalton, who grew up in Grand Rapids, has turned into one of the world’s premier basketball coaches, coaching an array of international players, all while working to help multiple humanitarian efforts in countries spanning the globe. Now, with one of his players playing for the Grand Rapids Gold, he’s ready to turn his focus back to his hometown.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO