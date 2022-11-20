Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Ford Field is not a haunted house
McKamey Manor in Tennessee is considered the scariest haunted house in the country, featuring intense audio and lighting, close contact with creatures and graphic scenes of horror. Just to go through it, guest must sign a 40-page waiver, watch a two-hour video, pass a physical and create a safe word.
localsportsjournal.com
For Muskegon’s Keith Guy, it’s been quite a week
But, it’s a good dilemma that any athletic director would welcome. For starters, the Big Reds’ football team will be playing for a Division 3 state championship in football. That game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit. Then there’s the Big Reds basketball team, which...
localsportsjournal.com
Wrestling Helps Young Big Reds Come of Age
Conventional wisdom holds that it takes a whole host of seniors – especially at critical positions like quarterback, running back, defensive line and linebacker – to make a long run in the high school football playoffs. Muskegon proved this fall that conventional wisdom is often, well, not very...
localsportsjournal.com
Big Red Anthony Sydnor signs to play hoops for Ferris State
Muskegon senior Anthony Sydnor will continue his basketball career at Ferris State University next fall. Sydnor signed his national letter of intent to play for Bulldogs on Monday afternoon in a ceremony at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium at Muskegon High School. Last season, Sydnor was instrumental in leading Muskegon to a 20-3...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football predictions: Who brings home state football titles?
High school football seasons like this one don’t come around often in the Grand Rapids area. Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian and West Catholic have all advanced to this weekend’s state championship games in Detroit.
Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell fired, can't coach in Michigan for two years
Jermain Crowell has been fired as Belleville’s football coach and it will be impossible for him to get a job in Michigan anytime soon. The Michigan High School Athletic Association Tuesday extended Crowell’s penalty for violating the undue influence rule, barring him from coaching any sport at any school for the next two academic years.
localsportsjournal.com
Lakeshore Badgers fall to Detroit Southgate Anderson
For the second game in a row the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team grabbed a 1-0 lead, only to fall short again in an 8-7 non-conference loss to Detroit Southgate Anderson in Cadillac on Saturday afternoon. Originally the Badgers were supposed to host Southgate, but when West Shore Community...
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis sets new NCAA record in loss to Bryant
Add another scoring record to the ledger for Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis. The senior had 29 points to led all scorers in the Titans' 98-88 loss to Bryant in the Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, on Monday. It was Davis' 117th consecutive game scoring in double figures, breaking the NCAA mark set by Campbell's Chris Clemons (2015-19) and LaSalle's Lionel Simmons (1987-90).
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids native uses basketball to communicate across the globe
Tremaine Dalton believes basketball can be the conduit to help solve some of the world’s biggest problems. Dalton, who grew up in Grand Rapids, has turned into one of the world’s premier basketball coaches, coaching an array of international players, all while working to help multiple humanitarian efforts in countries spanning the globe. Now, with one of his players playing for the Grand Rapids Gold, he’s ready to turn his focus back to his hometown.
Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
LAKE EFFECT SNOW: Over 30" Reported in East Grand Rapids
Lake effect snow showers fell over West Michigan between November 16th through November 20th, leading to a record event for the month of November!
End is near for mismatched ‘Tumor on the Torrent’ in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1950s-era building that doesn’t match the much older historic mansion to which it’s attached will be demolished within the coming weeks. The so-called “Tumor on the Torrent” in downtown Muskegon served the community for years, first as a hospital and later as the headquarters for the local United Way and American Red Cross chapters.
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
grmag.com
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever
There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
Two Abandoned Buildings in a Desolate Neighborhood: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
fox2detroit.com
Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage
The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Comments / 1