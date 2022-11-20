ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Ford Field is not a haunted house

McKamey Manor in Tennessee is considered the scariest haunted house in the country, featuring intense audio and lighting, close contact with creatures and graphic scenes of horror. Just to go through it, guest must sign a 40-page waiver, watch a two-hour video, pass a physical and create a safe word.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

For Muskegon’s Keith Guy, it’s been quite a week

But, it’s a good dilemma that any athletic director would welcome. For starters, the Big Reds’ football team will be playing for a Division 3 state championship in football. That game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit. Then there’s the Big Reds basketball team, which...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Wrestling Helps Young Big Reds Come of Age

Conventional wisdom holds that it takes a whole host of seniors – especially at critical positions like quarterback, running back, defensive line and linebacker – to make a long run in the high school football playoffs. Muskegon proved this fall that conventional wisdom is often, well, not very...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Big Red Anthony Sydnor signs to play hoops for Ferris State

Muskegon senior Anthony Sydnor will continue his basketball career at Ferris State University next fall. Sydnor signed his national letter of intent to play for Bulldogs on Monday afternoon in a ceremony at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium at Muskegon High School. Last season, Sydnor was instrumental in leading Muskegon to a 20-3...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lakeshore Badgers fall to Detroit Southgate Anderson

For the second game in a row the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team grabbed a 1-0 lead, only to fall short again in an 8-7 non-conference loss to Detroit Southgate Anderson in Cadillac on Saturday afternoon. Originally the Badgers were supposed to host Southgate, but when West Shore Community...
CADILLAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis sets new NCAA record in loss to Bryant

Add another scoring record to the ledger for Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis. The senior had 29 points to led all scorers in the Titans' 98-88 loss to Bryant in the Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, on Monday. It was Davis' 117th consecutive game scoring in double figures, breaking the NCAA mark set by Campbell's Chris Clemons (2015-19) and LaSalle's Lionel Simmons (1987-90).
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids native uses basketball to communicate across the globe

Tremaine Dalton believes basketball can be the conduit to help solve some of the world’s biggest problems. Dalton, who grew up in Grand Rapids, has turned into one of the world’s premier basketball coaches, coaching an array of international players, all while working to help multiple humanitarian efforts in countries spanning the globe. Now, with one of his players playing for the Grand Rapids Gold, he’s ready to turn his focus back to his hometown.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
grmag.com

Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage

The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
DETROIT, MI

