localsportsjournal.com
Wrestling Helps Young Big Reds Come of Age
Conventional wisdom holds that it takes a whole host of seniors – especially at critical positions like quarterback, running back, defensive line and linebacker – to make a long run in the high school football playoffs. Muskegon proved this fall that conventional wisdom is often, well, not very...
localsportsjournal.com
Big Red Anthony Sydnor signs to play hoops for Ferris State
Muskegon senior Anthony Sydnor will continue his basketball career at Ferris State University next fall. Sydnor signed his national letter of intent to play for Bulldogs on Monday afternoon in a ceremony at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium at Muskegon High School. Last season, Sydnor was instrumental in leading Muskegon to a 20-3...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football predictions: Who brings home state football titles?
High school football seasons like this one don’t come around often in the Grand Rapids area. Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian and West Catholic have all advanced to this weekend’s state championship games in Detroit.
localsportsjournal.com
Ford Field is not a haunted house
McKamey Manor in Tennessee is considered the scariest haunted house in the country, featuring intense audio and lighting, close contact with creatures and graphic scenes of horror. Just to go through it, guest must sign a 40-page waiver, watch a two-hour video, pass a physical and create a safe word.
localsportsjournal.com
For Muskegon’s Keith Guy, it’s been quite a week
But, it’s a good dilemma that any athletic director would welcome. For starters, the Big Reds’ football team will be playing for a Division 3 state championship in football. That game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit. Then there’s the Big Reds basketball team, which...
West Catholic prepares for finals against Negaunee
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic High School has six state football championships to credit, with the most recent coming in 2017. It's a proud legacy that's difficult to ignore. But this current Falcons team is doing its best not to think about that right now. "Our kids, you...
LAKE EFFECT SNOW: Over 30" Reported in East Grand Rapids
Lake effect snow showers fell over West Michigan between November 16th through November 20th, leading to a record event for the month of November!
WOOD
Crazy Sunday Night Temperatures
Lake Michigan caused some crazy temperatures Sunday night. At Muskegon, the temperature rose 9° in an hour from 29° to 38° between 9 pm and 10 pm (see hourly observations above). At 9 pm, the wind at Muskegon was south at 10 mph (not coming across Lake Michigan). At 10 pm, the wind had shifted to the southwest and increased to 28 mph with a gust to 35 mph. Now the wind was coming off Lake Michigan. The water temperature at the South Mid-Lake Michigan Buoy Sunday night was 46.6°.
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
End is near for mismatched ‘Tumor on the Torrent’ in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1950s-era building that doesn’t match the much older historic mansion to which it’s attached will be demolished within the coming weeks. The so-called “Tumor on the Torrent” in downtown Muskegon served the community for years, first as a hospital and later as the headquarters for the local United Way and American Red Cross chapters.
WOOD
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days
The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
Sand formations and ice transform Lake Michigan beach after November winter storm
GRAND HAVEN, MI -- The shoreline along Lake Michigan is already beginning its winter transformation, and it isn’t even officially winter yet. A storm packing snow, strong winds and cold temperatures swept through West Michigan this week, and it left behind a visually compelling scene at Lake Michigan beaches.
Win Tickets To See Trans-Siberian Orchastra In Grand Rapids
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra was once described to me as a band that, in a live setting would "knock the dust off my d***." A strange way to describe their live show for sure, but if you've never experienced this band before, we're going to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets over Thanksgiving weekend. They'll be taking over Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday, December 4th and we're giving away five pairs of tickets for you to ring in the holidays with some holly jolly heavy metal.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
No serious injuries in crashes on I-196 in Grand Rapids
Minor injuries were reported in four crashes on I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids Monday.
Cannonsburg prepares to open as possibility of sale looms
After all the snow over the last few days in West Michigan, Cannonsburg Ski Area is hard at work getting ready to open for the season.
This Grand Rapids suburb competes for the Clark Griswold trophy. Here’s how you take part.
KENTWOOD, MI – Do you have a holiday light display that would put Clark Griswold to shame? If so, the city of Kentwood has a contest right up your alley. The city is hosting its second annual Holiday Light Display contest, giving community members a chance to show off their own versions of a winter wonderland.
Tired of delays for road work on I-196 near Grand Rapids? Crews reopening lanes for winter
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Despite a downpour of snow, construction crews have successfully made it to the midway point of a $66 million project aimed at rebuilding 14 miles of I-196. Commuters for months experienced delays because of the construction on the stretch of highway in Ottawa County, which...
