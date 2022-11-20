Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
Haugh: Bad play-calling on Bears' final drive deprives Justin Fields of the chance to play hometown hero
Playing back at home in front of family and friends, Bears quarterback Justin Fields had the chance to author a storybook ending Sunday, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy let him down late in Chicago’s 27-24 loss at Atlanta.
iheart.com
LeSean McCoy Says Bears Should Draft Another QB, Move on From Justin Fields
LeSean McCoy: “Bears fans, he’s [Justin Fields] only thrown the ball over 20 yards once this whole year. If you want to win, you keep talking about putting pieces around him— the real piece should be this… Go out there and get a quarterback. Obviously you’re going to have a first round draft pick, go get one of those young boys coming out, Ohio State, Alabama, there is a couple guys. Go out there and get you a quarterback and then you add pieces around HIM, a guy who can throw the ball, please. If you want to win in this game you’re quarterback can’t keep running around like this, he’s going to get hurt. I played with a guy named Michael Vick. Michael Vick could throw the ball but when he would run a lot he would get nicks: hand, shoulder, his rib. So let’s stop running as much and throwing. If not, he’s young, fast, and elusive, but the injuries start adding up. Bears fans don’t kill me, go get you a quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)
Bears Send NFL Multiple Hits on Justin Fields That Aren't Flagged Per Week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everyone associated with the Bears knows how the NFL officiates quarterback Justin Fields. Where most quarterbacks are protected and defenses are flagged for being in their zip code, the Bears' second-year signal-caller takes several massive shots a game, some of which are either late or to the head.
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Jr. Will Ask Cordarrelle Patterson for Advice
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts placed on injured reserve with knee injury
Kyle Pitts' sophomore season is effectively over after the Atlanta Falcons placed him on injured reserve Monday. Pitts will be out of a minimum of four games after he suffered a torn MCL in Week 11, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the injury will require surgery and could be season-ending.
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams
Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams
USA TODAY Sports' Week 12 NFL picks: Who lands Thanksgiving wins? Do Bengals beat Titans again?
Cincinnati and Tennessee set to clash in playoff rematch three days after Cowboys seek to vanquish Giants for positioning in NFC East.
Atlanta Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL career kick-return TD record
ATLANTA — Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL’s career record for kickoff returns for a touchdown in electric fashion on Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons running back scored his ninth career touchdown on a kickoff return, splitting the Chicago Bears’ special teams coverage and racing for a 103-yard touchdown during the Falcons’ 27-24 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ESPN reported.
Comments / 0