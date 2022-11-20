Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott and Cowboys reveal Kirk Cousins and Minnesota Vikings as top NFL frauds
One week after blowing it in Green Bay, the Cowboys hammer the “best” team in the NFC. [Opinion]
Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants
New helmets. Old friends. Older foes. The Jones family, the Jonas Brothers, the New York Giants, the Salvation Army and all the other familiar Thanksgiving trimmings centered around - not turkey - but the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys host their division-rival Giants Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, it will...
Russell Wilson contributes to Broncos loss with horrible decision
Russell Wilson had one of his best statistical games of the season on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Denver Broncos quarterback still cost his team dearly with a very poor decision late in regulation. The Broncos had a 16-13 lead over the Raiders at the two-minute warning...
Melvin Gordon had funny farewell post to Broncos fans on Instagram
Melvin Gordon was cut by the Denver Broncos on Monday, but he is maintaining his sense of humor. The running back posted a photo on his Instagram story Tuesday that was a humorous take on the infamous O.J. Simpson police chase. The photo showed Gordon edited into the white Ford Bronco on the freeway.
Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team
Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week. The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh...
After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett
There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys
A great Week 11 is behind us. The Cowboys came off a loss with a real chip on their shoulder by hanging 40 points on the Vikings. A walk-off punt return kept the Patriots' 14-game win streak against the Jets alive, and a Chargers team that thought they would finally be at near full strength at wide receiver again saw Mike Williams re-injure his right ankle on his first catch of the game on Sunday.
Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad
Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
FOX Bet Super 6: Terry's $100,000 NFL Sunday jackpot at stake in Week 12
Food, family and football. Thanksgiving is here, so of course, those are the unofficial themes for Week 12 of the NFL. Add to that list shopping, hardcore napping and counting down the days til the new year. Are we getting ahead of ourselves?. Okay, fine. Back to the football. There...
Detroit Lions stock watch: Aidan Hutchinson making case for Defensive Rookie of the Year
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 31-18 win over the New York Giants and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at MetLife Stadium: Stock up DL Aidan Hutchinson: New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is still the favorite for...
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Falcons-Commanders, pick
The Atlanta Falcons will head to the nation's capital to go head-to-head with the Washington Commanders in a Week 12 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 wins. The Falcons are fresh off a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears, while the Commanders defeated the Houston Texans, 23-10.
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
With Dak Prescot scheduled to return this week Cowboys fans might have a few things to consider. Will Cooper Rush
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
Lions riding high; Vikings offense sputters; Justin Fields' status: NFC North notebook
The kings of the NFC North were knocked down a peg in Week 11 after the Minnesota Vikings suffered an absolute beat down at home by a resurgent Dallas Cowboys team. It was a 40-3 drubbing where nothing at all went right for the purple and gold. Meanwhile, the Detroit...
Javonte Williams spotlights foster kids while rehabbing knee
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Javonte Williams is using his downtime as he recovers from an injured right knee to feed his other passion: helping foster kids. “I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up,” said Williams, who is launching his namesake charitable foundation next month, one that aims to provide bedroom makeovers and Christmas presents for children in foster care.
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
NFL Week 12: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 12. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as provide a prediction for each game coming up this holiday week. Thursday, Nov. 24. Buffalo Bills (7-3) at...
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73 percent) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Saquon Barkley faces career-defining moment in Dallas
Saquon Barkley hopes there are grander occasions ahead, and, oh, wouldn't the New York Giants just love for that to be true. For now, though, this is the one. This game, this holiday, this clash with the Dallas Cowboys, it's worthy of a description — drumroll, please — that deserves its own sentence.
