Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories: New Helmets to New York Giants

New helmets. Old friends. Older foes. The Jones family, the Jonas Brothers, the New York Giants, the Salvation Army and all the other familiar Thanksgiving trimmings centered around - not turkey - but the Dallas Cowboys. When the Cowboys host their division-rival Giants Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, it will...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team

Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week. The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett

There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys

A great Week 11 is behind us. The Cowboys came off a loss with a real chip on their shoulder by hanging 40 points on the Vikings. A walk-off punt return kept the Patriots' 14-game win streak against the Jets alive, and a Chargers team that thought they would finally be at near full strength at wide receiver again saw Mike Williams re-injure his right ankle on his first catch of the game on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad

Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Falcons-Commanders, pick

The Atlanta Falcons will head to the nation's capital to go head-to-head with the Washington Commanders in a Week 12 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 wins. The Falcons are fresh off a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears, while the Commanders defeated the Houston Texans, 23-10.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Javonte Williams spotlights foster kids while rehabbing knee

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Javonte Williams is using his downtime as he recovers from an injured right knee to feed his other passion: helping foster kids. “I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up,” said Williams, who is launching his namesake charitable foundation next month, one that aims to provide bedroom makeovers and Christmas presents for children in foster care.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
FOX Sports

Saquon Barkley faces career-defining moment in Dallas

Saquon Barkley hopes there are grander occasions ahead, and, oh, wouldn't the New York Giants just love for that to be true. For now, though, this is the one. This game, this holiday, this clash with the Dallas Cowboys, it's worthy of a description — drumroll, please — that deserves its own sentence.
DALLAS, TX

