thedigitalfix.com

Charlie Hunnam has an idea for possible Sons of Anarchy return

The popular drama series Sons of Anarchy, which ran for seven seasons from 2008-2014, was a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy surrounding Charlie Hunnam’s Jax. And like many tragedies, the hero ultimately had to sacrifice himself for the greater good – in this case, his sons. But as we’ve seen with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, just because the main character dies at the end of the series, this doesn’t mean that there can’t be spin-offs, prequels or movies.
IndieWire

How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits

Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
ComicBook

Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released

Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
IndieWire

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Launch Production Company Designed to Increase Streaming Profits for Artists

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are expanding their lifelong creative partnership in a big way. In an interview with the New York Times, the two actors announced the formation of Artists Equity, a new production company aimed at giving artists a larger share of streaming profits. The company has already raised over $100 million in financing, primarily from the investment firm RedBird Capital Partners. Affleck serves as CEO and Damon as the company’s chief creative officer. Affleck plans to exclusively work on Artists Equity films moving forward, while Damon has pledged to star in an undisclosed number of films for the...
OK! Magazine

Longtime Lovers Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially over — and apparently have been since last month. The celebrity couple has decided to end their longterm relationship after they simply couldn't make it work any longer."Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained to a news publication, while another insider confirmed, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."The decision to part ways was reportedly mutual, as it came down to bad timing and their decision to prioritize their demanding...
MarketRealist

Brendan Fraser Is a Beloved Hollywood Actor — His Net Worth Speaks for Itself

As an early 2000s action star, a notable B-list comedy actor, and even an internet meme, Brendan Fraser is a beloved icon in Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in the original Mummy action-adventure franchise. He had roles in well-remembered popcorn flicks like Bedazzled and the recently-defunct Batgirl film. He has also starred in the HBO Max DC Comics series Doom Patrol since 2019.
IGN

Steven Spielberg to Direct Bullitt Reboot Starring Bradley Cooper

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is taking on Bullitt. Spielberg is making a new original feature that’s based on the character of Frank Bullitt – the San Francisco cop famously played by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 film. According to Deadline, the picture will star Bradley Cooper as...
Distractify

Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67

TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.

