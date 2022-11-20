Read full article on original website
Charlie Hunnam has an idea for possible Sons of Anarchy return
The popular drama series Sons of Anarchy, which ran for seven seasons from 2008-2014, was a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy surrounding Charlie Hunnam’s Jax. And like many tragedies, the hero ultimately had to sacrifice himself for the greater good – in this case, his sons. But as we’ve seen with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, just because the main character dies at the end of the series, this doesn’t mean that there can’t be spin-offs, prequels or movies.
Jennifer Lopez TikTok Sparks Ben Affleck Concern: "Blink If You Need Help"
"Why does Ben always look so unhappy?" one user asked.
How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits
Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
How Much Is Leonardo DiCaprio Worth?
Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio long has been a household name - thanks to his work on the big screen and paparazzi photos that show up in the tabloids. This American actor, producer,...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
How Jennifer Lawrence Responded After Finding Out Yellowstone's Creator Was Her Early Acting Coach
Jennifer Lawrence found out that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan was once an acting coach of hers and this is how she responded.
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
Travis Barker: You Can Watch Me J-ck Off Into a Cup On the New Season of The Kardashians!
Obviously, Travis Barker is best known as the drummer for Blink-182. But long before he married Kourtney Kardashian, Barker was also a reality star. From 2005 to 2006, Travis and his second wife, Shanna Moakler, starred in an MTV series called Meet the Barkers. And it seems that these days,...
‘Yellowstone’ Needs to Cast Matthew McConaughey as ‘6666’ Lead: Making the Case
The Alamo. Crude Oil. Longhorns. BBQ. Rudely hot summers. They all scream Texas, but are they Matthew McConaughey? No, which is exactly why the world’s most famous Texan needs to headline Yellowstone‘s modern-day spinoff, 6666. Here at Outsider, we’re still reeling from the fact that Indiana Jones/Han Solo/Rick...
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Launch Production Company Designed to Increase Streaming Profits for Artists
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are expanding their lifelong creative partnership in a big way. In an interview with the New York Times, the two actors announced the formation of Artists Equity, a new production company aimed at giving artists a larger share of streaming profits. The company has already raised over $100 million in financing, primarily from the investment firm RedBird Capital Partners. Affleck serves as CEO and Damon as the company’s chief creative officer. Affleck plans to exclusively work on Artists Equity films moving forward, while Damon has pledged to star in an undisclosed number of films for the...
Longtime Lovers Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially over — and apparently have been since last month. The celebrity couple has decided to end their longterm relationship after they simply couldn't make it work any longer."Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained to a news publication, while another insider confirmed, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."The decision to part ways was reportedly mutual, as it came down to bad timing and their decision to prioritize their demanding...
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Photographed Together for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It seems romance really is brewing between Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. The two were spotted together on Wednesday night—first outside the model's West Village apartment and later...
Brendan Fraser Is a Beloved Hollywood Actor — His Net Worth Speaks for Itself
As an early 2000s action star, a notable B-list comedy actor, and even an internet meme, Brendan Fraser is a beloved icon in Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in the original Mummy action-adventure franchise. He had roles in well-remembered popcorn flicks like Bedazzled and the recently-defunct Batgirl film. He has also starred in the HBO Max DC Comics series Doom Patrol since 2019.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Steven Spielberg to Direct Bullitt Reboot Starring Bradley Cooper
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is taking on Bullitt. Spielberg is making a new original feature that’s based on the character of Frank Bullitt – the San Francisco cop famously played by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 film. According to Deadline, the picture will star Bradley Cooper as...
Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67
TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
