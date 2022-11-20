ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions Deliver Giant Beatdown, Stun New York, 31-18

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cUfn_0jHwRQdA00

The Detroit Lions have now won three consecutive games.

The Detroit Lions went into MetLife Stadium to play against a 7-2 football team that was playing at a high level under its new head coach, Brian Daboll .

Detroit was seeking its first three-game winning streak in five years, plus its second consecutive road victory.

Running back Jamaal Williams led the offense with two touchdowns, helping the Lions defeat the Giants, 31-18. It improved Detroit's record to 4-6 in Dan Campbell's second season in Motown.

Detroit set the tone early on offense , as it moved the football effectively to open the scoring.

On the first offensive drive, Lions signal-caller Jared Goff led the team on an 11-play, 64-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off of the clock. After  making it down to the Giants' 6-yard line, kicker Michael Badgley gave the Lions an early 3-0 lead.

Here are five takeaways from the Lions' impressive victory over the Giants.

Aidan Hutchinson delivers another turnover

Needing momentum, Hutchinson delivered his his second career interception, which the team capitalized on quickly.

With his interception of Jones, Hutchinson became the first defensive lineman to record two interceptions in their rookie season for the Lions.

The drive was capped off with running back Jamaal Williams recording his 10th rushing touchdown of the season. Williams scampered four yards into the end zone to give Detroit the 10-6 lead.

He became the fourth player in franchise history to rush for 10 touchdowns in a single season, joining James Stewart, Billy Sims and Barry Sanders .

In the fourth quarter, with the Giants trailing, 24-12, Hutchinson was also able to recover a Giants fumble caused by cornerback Will Harris.

Detroit capitalized and extended its lead. D'Andre Swift's first rushing touchdown of the afternoon increased Detroit's lead to 31-12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hem8B_0jHwRQdA00

© Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jeff Okudah leaves game in second quarter

Unfortunately for Detroit's defense, Okudah was lost for the entire game early in the second quarter.

The 23-year-old defensive back ran into Will Harris, and was forced into the medical tent for further evaluation.

After heading back into the locker room, it was reported Okudah was in the league's new concussion protocol and could not return to aid the team's defense.

In the past couple of games, Okudah had started to emerge as the high-end player the team used the 2020 No. 3 overall pick on.

Prior to the conclusion of the game, Okudah took to social media and posted, "I'm good."

Alim McNeill has one of his best career games

Detroit's second-year defensive lineman may not be a player that will light up a stat sheet, but the defensive tackle certainly made his presence felt early and often on the road.

With three tackles for loss and a sack, McNeill contributed to the Giants' offensive struggles.

Coming into the game, Jones had only recorded two interceptions on the season.

Against Detroit's defense, he tossed two more, including a costly turnover to safety Kerby Joseph .

Entering the fourth quarter, Detroit led, 24-6.

Jamaal Williams is the Lions' top running back

Among the team's offensive leaders, Williams is having a career season.

In fact, the ex-Packers running back has embodied the type of football player this Lions regime wants to add to the roster, as Dan Campbell and the coaching staff have repeatedly called him reliable, productive and dependable.

On Sunday against the Giants, Williams added two more touchdowns in the first half.

His second touchdown of the afternoon extended Detroit's lead to 17-6 late in the first half.

Throughout the season, Detroit has struggled with executing coming out of halftime.

Williams recorded his third rushing touchdown on the opening drive of the second half. Detroit marched down the field on a nine-play, 56-yard drive that ate up 5:00 of the clock.

Having scored over 30 points against Don Martindale's defense, Detroit has now scored 30 or more points on five different occasions this season.

Dan Campbell makes debatable decision early

The Giants were able to answer quickly after Detroit opened the scoring.

On their second offensive possession, the Giants committed a holding penalty on second down.

Instead of accepting the penalty and backing up the Giants 10 yards, Campbell declined the penalty.

Unfortunately, on third-and-7, Jones completed a pass to running back Matt Breida for a gain of 16 yards.

Jones capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown to give the Giants an early 7-3 lead.

