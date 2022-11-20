Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Department Responds To Fire At Wimbledon Apartments
Tulsa fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Wimbledon Place Apartments near 51st and Memorial. Crews were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. as smoke was seen. Firefighters said they were able to get everyone out safely before putting the flames out. "Once they got...
news9.com
Authorities Battle House Fire In Broken Arrow, No Injuries Reported
Authorities said no injuries were reported after crews battled a fire in a Broken Arrow home Thursday afternoon. The Broken Arrow Fire Department responded to the home at W. Galveston St. near W. Houston St. around noon. BAFD said the fire started on the second story of the house and...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
news9.com
1 Killed In Glenpool Stabbing; Suspect Arrested
A man was killed in a stabbing overnight in Glenpool, according to authorities. Glenpool Police said this happened near East 138th Place and South Elm Street. Police said 29-year-old Roy Baker was found on the scene not breathing, then EMS worked to revive the victim. The 29-year-old victim was pronounced...
news9.com
Owasso Holly Trolley Returns For 16th Year
The Owasso Holly Trolley is back Friday for its 16th year. The free service allows people to park their cars and ride the trolley to different shopping destinations around Owasso. The trolley runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will stop at Bath & Body Works, Hibbett Sports, JCPenney,...
news9.com
'Downtown Days Of Wonder' Helps Put Local Businesses On Display
Pop-up shops are taking over some Downtown Tulsa storefronts. Eight businesses are moving into vacant spaces for the holiday season. Fallon Dickson was living in San Diego and working in accounting when the stock market crashed in 2008. She decided to leave her job and move back to Tulsa to...
news9.com
Black Friday Shopping Safety
Black Friday is a busy day for both shoppers and law enforcement alike. Law enforcement work to make sure shoppers have a fun and safe shopping experience both inside the stores and out in the parking lots. The Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will be out...
news9.com
Tulsan Families Make Memories While Black Friday Shopping
Millions of people are shopping on this Black Friday and are looking for ways to get the most bang for their buck. People at the Woodland Hills in Tulsa are doing the same while making family memories. "Tradition. It's our family tradition," said Laandra Farley. Meet the Farleys. Brooklynn and...
news9.com
Arvest 'Winterfest' Kicks Off In Tulsa With New Additions For 2022
One of Tulsa’s biggest winter events just kicked off Friday with a celebration and tree lighting. A big addition to this year's Winterfest is a 50-foot animated tree and organizers say it's all a part of turning downtown Tulsa into a winter wonderland. “To be able to put this...
news9.com
Tulsa International Airport Expected To See Increase In Travelers This Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa International Airport is expecting to see an increase in travelers through the next couple of days for Thanksgiving. News On 6's Cal Day was live Thursday morning with everything you need to know if you're making a last minute trip.
news9.com
Shop Small Tulsa Encouraging People To Shop Locally
An event that encourages people to shop locally while also giving them a chance to win a staycation package is happening for the first time Saturday in Tulsa. Shop Small Tulsa is a first year initiative to encourage the community to support small business locally. The organization allows the business...
news9.com
Shoppers Line Up For Black Friday Deals At Woodland Hills Mall
Many stores are now open for shoppers to come and take advantage of some good deals. Some people lined up as early as midnight to get a good deal on new shoes at Woodland Hills Mall. News On 6's Cal Day was there as the doors opened.
news9.com
Bixby Strikes Back, Beats Jenks In Semifinal Match-Up
Three weeks and one day after the Jenks Trojans ended the nation's longest active high school football winning streak they came face-to-face with the Bixby Spartans again but this time in the semi-finals. There was some though back and forth but in the end the Spartans get revenge and move on, as they win 28-14.
news9.com
Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland
Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
news9.com
Tally's Good Food Cafe Serves Free Thanksgiving Meal For Anyone
A local restaurant is carrying on tradition of providing a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who walks in. The owner says it's his way of showing his gratitude, sharing joy and food with others. On a rainy Thanksgiving morning, people lined up outside Tally’s Good Food Cafe. "It means...
news9.com
Fostering Connections Looking For Sponsors For Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists
A Green Country nonprofit is asking for help to make sure thousands of Oklahoma foster children have a good Christmas. Fostering Connections, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that collaborates with social workers and parents to meet the needs of children in foster care, is calling for sponsors for its biggest program of the year.
news9.com
Meals On Wheels Delivers Holiday Meals, Asks For Help All Year Long
Hundreds of Meals on Wheels volunteers were busy Thursday delivering more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those unable to leave their homes. Lindsay and Jacqueline Perkins are spending part of their holiday giving back, making sure people get a hot meal and a friendly smile on Thanksgiving. "...I didn't know...
news9.com
Bristow Public Library Selling Thousands of Books at Upcoming Sale
As holiday shoppers get busy this weekend, the Bristow Public Library is offering some great deals on books. From children's books to novels and cookbooks, there is a bit of everything for sale. About 3,000 books at the Bristow Public Library need new homes. "They're just kind of taking up...
