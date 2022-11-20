50 Cent partnered with the NBA’s Houston Rockets to give back this holiday season. According to Click 2 Houston, the G-Unit head honcho’s G-Unity Foundation—along with Kroger’s, Specs, and the Rockets—delivered turkeys to the local neighborhoods, limiting food to the first 1,000 vehicles in line. More from VIBE.comNBA YoungBoy's Team Donates 500 Turkeys In His HometownMeek Mill's Take On Thanksgiving: "Fake, The Pilgrims Killed the Indians"Mariah Carey To Close Out 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade With Santa Claus Local families also received a ticket to an upcoming Rockets home game along with the holiday goods. The multi-hyphenate spoke about the continued partnership with...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 MINUTES AGO