ndsuspectrum.com
NDSU women’s basketball defeats Minnesota 71-65 to move to 3-0 on the season
The Bison battle adversity early in the statement win. The North Dakota State University women’s basketball team shocked the University of Minnesota with an emphatic win on Thursday, November 17th at Scheels Center in Fargo. The game started off tense, with both teams’ defenses holding firm. The score after...
valleynewslive.com
VNL Investigates: More cheerleaders claim abuse at the hands of former NDSU cheer coach
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the resignation of former North Dakota State University cheer coach Verona Winkler, more and more cheerleaders have come forward with more allegations. This investigation started in late August when we received a message into our whistleblower hotline claiming that Winkler coaches with emotional and verbal abuse.
247Sports
Inside the numbers: NDSU 42 UND 21
Ross Uglem takes a deep dive into the traditional statistics and advanced numbers from Pro Football Focus's college product. North Dakota State dominated the game offensively, and the defense locked in after one second-half touchdown.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Wildlife 38th Annual Buck Show Results
Submitted by Trevar Hanson (NewsDakota.com) The 38th Annual Buck Show was put on last night by the Barnes County Wildlife Club at the Eagles in Valley City. There were 30 deer brought in to be shown off. There were 9 junior deer, 15 senior deer, and 6 non eligible deer. There was some tough hunting with the early snow, but we had a great showing of what our members and county residents harvested this year during deer season. I want to thank all of the volunteers that help with the buck show. This wouldn’t happen without them. We have about 20 volunteers who do everything from check in to scoring the deer to working a computer and printing the scoresheets. I would also like to thank the hunters out there for bringing their deer in whether they scored well or not is not the point of our show we are wanting people just to bring in what they had fun hunting in the field.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
valleynewslive.com
13-year-old Fargo girl gets her wish granted
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Fargo 13-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer, is having her wish come true. She’ll be putting on her Lei and Hula skirt and will soon be heading to Hawaii. Her principal even made the special announcement during Discovery Middle’s girl’s basketball game....
kvrr.com
Chick-fil-A gives away more than 2,000 sandwiches to fans ahead of big game
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Chick-fil-A gave away free sandwiches to over 2,000 hungry fans at the Harvest Bowl featuring NDSU and UND. They started at the Fargodome at 9:30 a.m. Fans lined up to grab a free chicken sandwich before the big game. “We are planning on giving away...
kvrr.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
valleynewslive.com
Mapleton to be one of the first schools in North Dakota to get an electric school bus
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In what could be a sign of the future in North Dakota school transportation, Mapleton received a grant to be one of the first schools in the state to get an electric school bus. Representatives from the EPA and North Dakota’s Director of Environmental...
2 killed in shooting 2 blocks from NDSU campus in Fargo
Two people were fatally shot two blocks from the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo early Saturday morning. Fargo police say the shots fired call came in at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to the scene on the 1000 block of 15th St. N and found two people who were dead from gunshot wounds.
gowatertown.net
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
kvrr.com
2 dead in north Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
kvrr.com
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
thesource.com
Lil Durk Affiliate Lamron Quan and KD Shoot and Kill Each Other in North Dakota
According to several news reports, two men shot and killed one another after an argument Saturday morning in Fargo, North Dakota, and it was later discovered the two men knew each other, with one of them being an affiliate of Chicago drill star Lil Durk. The report states that the...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: No injuries in storage shed fire near Georgetown
NEAR GEORGETOWN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say there are no injuries and the building is a total loss. -------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews rushed to the scene of a shed fire in rural Minnesota early Monday morning. It happened in the 1500 block of 190th Ave. NW,...
valleynewslive.com
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
valleynewslive.com
3:00PM Fargo Police Department News Conference
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FPD Chief Dave Zibolski will discuss the investigation into the deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both Fargo residents. Gatewood and Davies were found deceased on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
OPE! Signage Mishap Turns A Few Heads At North Dakota Restaurant
For many of us, doughnuts are a morning staple. As you pulled up to your favorite doughnut shop this morning, you may have noticed something a little out of the ordinary. Once you see it, you can't unsee it, as they say. The sign at Sandy's Donut Shop in Fargo was recently damaged; people couldn't help but notice the unfortunate shape outlined in the sign.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two dead in shooting near home by NDSU
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are dead in what is believed to be an apparent shooting near the NDSU campus early Saturday morning. The Fargo Police Department says officers responded to a home shortly after 3:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of 15th Street North, where the two bodies were found with gunshot wounds.
