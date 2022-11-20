Read full article on original website
Listen To Elated Scott Zolak Slam Jets After Patriots Punt Return
Scott Zolak went full-Scott Zolak after Marcus Jones delivered a game-winning touchdown for the Patriots on Sunday. New England’s boisterous radio announcer erupted in the booth as the Patriots sent the Jets to a demoralizing 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. Zolak also hammered the Jets, who made a baffling mistake in not punting the ball out of bounds at the end of the fourth quarter.
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
AthlonSports.com
Bill Belichick Is Trending After The Jets Benched Zach Wilson
The news of the day in the NFL is that the New York Jets are benching quarterback Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall draft pick, for their matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson has struggled since entering the league last year, completing 55.6 percent of his passes...
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams
Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams
NECN
Curran: Patriots Will Go as Far as Defense Can Carry Them
Curran: Patriots will go as far as defense can carry them originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots offense didn't inspire much optimism in its first game after the bye week. It failed to score a touchdown in Sunday's 10-3 victory over the equally-inept New York Jets.
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
NECN
Jets WR Garrett Wilson Doesn't Mince Words After Loss to Patriots
Jets WR doesn't mince words about offense's struggles in loss to Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets' offense was dreadful in their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. They totaled 136 yards of offense -- only two in the second half -- and failed to score a touchdown in the 10-3 defeat.
USA TODAY Sports' Week 12 NFL picks: Who lands Thanksgiving wins? Do Bengals beat Titans again?
Cincinnati and Tennessee set to clash in playoff rematch three days after Cowboys seek to vanquish Giants for positioning in NFC East.
NBC Sports
theScore
Saleh: Jets' 2nd-half offense vs. Pats was 'dogshit'
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh didn't hold back when asked about his offense's second-half performance in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. "It was dogshit," Saleh told reporters postgame. The Jets' only points against New England came off a second-quarter field goal. Following halftime, New York failed...
Yardbarker
Watch: Former All-Pro WR Brandon Marshall pays up on painful Jets-Patriots bet with Julian Edelman
Tied at three in the final minute of the fourth quarter on Sunday, the AFC East contest seemed destined for overtime. Marcus Jones took a Jets' punt 84 yards to the house to leave New York with just five seconds remaining on the clock and essentially ice the victory. The...
