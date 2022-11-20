ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Listen To Elated Scott Zolak Slam Jets After Patriots Punt Return

Scott Zolak went full-Scott Zolak after Marcus Jones delivered a game-winning touchdown for the Patriots on Sunday. New England’s boisterous radio announcer erupted in the booth as the Patriots sent the Jets to a demoralizing 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. Zolak also hammered the Jets, who made a baffling mistake in not punting the ball out of bounds at the end of the fourth quarter.
AthlonSports.com

Bill Belichick Is Trending After The Jets Benched Zach Wilson

The news of the day in the NFL is that the New York Jets are benching quarterback Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall draft pick, for their matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson has struggled since entering the league last year, completing 55.6 percent of his passes...
NBC Sports

Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand

The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NECN

Curran: Patriots Will Go as Far as Defense Can Carry Them

Curran: Patriots will go as far as defense can carry them originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots offense didn't inspire much optimism in its first game after the bye week. It failed to score a touchdown in Sunday's 10-3 victory over the equally-inept New York Jets.
NECN

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Doesn't Mince Words After Loss to Patriots

Jets WR doesn't mince words about offense's struggles in loss to Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets' offense was dreadful in their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. They totaled 136 yards of offense -- only two in the second half -- and failed to score a touchdown in the 10-3 defeat.
theScore

Saleh: Jets' 2nd-half offense vs. Pats was 'dogshit'

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh didn't hold back when asked about his offense's second-half performance in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. "It was dogshit," Saleh told reporters postgame. The Jets' only points against New England came off a second-quarter field goal. Following halftime, New York failed...
