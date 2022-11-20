Read full article on original website
Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed
Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
Walmart shooting - live: Suspect Andre Bing had history of ‘issues’ with coworkers as victims identified
A Walmart employee has shot and killed six people in a mass shooting inside a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.Police were called to the store at around 10.12pm on Tuesday night to find multiple people dead and injured on the scene.Six victims were killed in the attack and another four remained in hospital with injuries as of Wednesday morning.A statement from Walmart confirmed the identity of the alleged shooter as Andre Bing, the overnight team lead, who has been employed by the company since 2010.Police executed a search warrant at the...
University of Idaho killings: Chilling new details emerge in quadruple homicide on college campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released details of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, with investigators saying they've "never seen anything like this."
Slain Idaho Student’s Mom Says Cops Are ‘Wasting Time’ Investigating Her Ex
The parents of one of the slain University of Idaho students say they know who she repeatedly called an hour before the murders—her ex-boyfriend—and are certain he could not be involved.“They’re wasting their time with Jack,” Kristi Goncalves said. “And Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family. Jack is 1,000 percent, 2,000 percent our family, and Jack is with us, and we stand behind him 100 percent.”Goncalves’ daughter Kaylee, 21, is one of the four students stabbed together in a home in Moscow, Idaho, last weekend—a murder mystery that has captivated the nation.Her family has...
Idaho Police Don't Understand How Roommates Slept Through Gruesome Murders
The two surviving roommates are not viewed by police as suspects.
Killer who fatally stabbed 4 University of Idaho students still at large; victim had posted she was "one lucky girl" hours before death
The killer - or killers - who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death remained at large early Wednesday, prompting many students to leave the campus in the idyllic small town despite police assurances that there was no imminent risk to the community. Meanwhile, photos and messages on Instagram show the four as close-knit, longstanding friends, with one victim recently writing she was "one lucky girl to be surrounded by these people."
New details in investigation into Idaho stabbings
New information has emerged in the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students, but police still have not identified a suspect or a murder weapon. The victims' families are demanding answers. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
Idaho university murder victim's mom reveals last messages she sent just hours before killing
Kristi Goncalves, mother of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, reveals she talked to her daughter and received photos from her just hours before killing on Nov. 13, 2022.
Slain Idaho College Students Called Mystery Man 10 Times Before Their Death
Two of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death last weekend had called a mystery man 10 times just an hour before they were murdered, according to the sister of one of the victims. Kaylee Goncalves began calling the mystery number seven times between 2:26 and 2:52 a.m. Sunday, her sister told Inside Edition. Madison Mogen called the same number three times between 2:44 and 2:52 a.m, the sister said. Police believe the murder of the 21-year-olds, along with Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, happened between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning while they were “likely sleeping.” Each victim was stabbed multiple times, and the suspect is still at large. Police haven’t revealed a specific motive, but described the killings as targeted.Read it at NY Post
Victim's sister shares details about keypad lock on Idaho home
Sally Krutzig, reporter from The Idaho Statesman, joins CNN's Michael Smerconish to discuss the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed multiple times in their off-campus home.
Parents of Idaho university murder victim reveal why investigation is taking so much time: 'made a mess'
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho college students who was fatally stabbed, said the investigation will take time due to all of the evidence police have collected.
One Slain Idaho Student Fought Back Against Attacker, Dad Says
The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students slain on Sunday, says he believes his daughter fought her attacker until the very end. Jeffrey Kernodle, the 20-year-old’s dad, said an autopsy report revealed that Xana had defensive wounds, reported AZ Family. An autopsy report released to the public listed Xana’s death as a homicide or murder by knife, but did not mention other wounds. The Latah County Coroner’s office told the Spokesman-Review, however, that some of the students “may have sustained defensive wounds.” Details are slowly emerging into what happened early Sunday morning, but cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest, name a suspect or find the knife used in the massacre. “She’s a tough kid,” Jeffrey said of Xana. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”Read it at AZ Family
U Of Idaho Murder Victim Tried To Fight Off Attacker, 'She's A Tough Kid'
One of the four students killed in an incident near the University of Idaho campus attempted to fight off her attacker, according to her father. The autopsy of Xana Kernodle, who was killed in the slaughtering along with her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin and two roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, shows that she fought off her killer as long as she could, her father, Jeffrey Kernodle, told CBS Arizona.
Idaho stabbing victim's sister says she called man seven times night of attack
One of the victims from last week's brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students called an unknown man seven times just before she was killed, her sister revealed.
Police Believe Four University Of Idaho Students Were Stabbed To Death In 'Targeted' Attack
Police now say that the four University of Idaho students – Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves – were all killed with "an edged weapon such as a knife," and that their deaths were targeted. Four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus residence...
Idaho Student Murders: 911 Call Was Made From Surviving Roommate’s Cell
More details continue to pour in regarding the mysterious killings of Ethan, Xana, Madison, and Kaylee. People all across the world are eager for the Moscow Police Department to track down the killer(s) behind the brutal slaying of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. As the investigation surges on, new details continue to pour in from family members, authorities, and friends alike.
Families of slain University of Idaho students speak out as suspect eludes authorities: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings. The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene,...
MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students
Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
Investigation continues in the killing of four University of Idaho students
A single bouquet of flowers sat at the edge of the driveway. Crime tape is still up around the apartment where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee GonCalves were found dead on November 13. Tuesday morning, Moscow Police had a sanitation crew empty the garbage from several dumpsters...
They were 'amazing people and were loved so much': Here's what we know about the University of Idaho victims
Xana Kernodle was a positive, funny woman who made her big sister, Jazzmin, very proud.
