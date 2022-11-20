Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Community gives blood in honor of wounded Ross Co. deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Residents, first responders, and members of the region’s law enforcement community stood in line to give blood today. The drive, in honor of wounded Ross County hero Sgt. Eric Kocheran was deemed a success. The high turnout prompted the American Red Cross to extend the drive for a second day.
wchstv.com
Winterfest is underway in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — It's beginning to look like Christmas in Portsmouth, Ohio, complete with some cameo appearances by replicas from holiday movies. The event centers around Market Square, featuring carriage rides, an ice rink, a replica camper from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," and a replica van from "Home Alone.
Ironton Tribune
Lawrence County woman named as Homemaker of the Year
A member of the Ensee Homemakers in Lawrence County has been named as Homemaker of the Year for the region by the Ohio Homemakers. Anita Quisenberry has been a member of homemakers for at least 37 years. During this time, she has held numerous local, county, district and state offices.
One critical after shooting in Hilltop section
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man shot late Tuesday night in the Hilltop area is expected to survive his injuries. At 11:17 p.m. Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue, just west of Interstate 70. There a victim was shot twice in the lower right leg while in a […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man shot after alleged feud with neighbors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot Tuesday evening in the Mount Vernon area near the Interstate 71, Interstate 670 interchange. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Sawyer Boulevard and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Ohio food pantry helps community this Thanksgiving
IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Harvest for the Hungry in Ironton, Ohio, held a drive-through pick-up to help their neighbors in need this holiday season. The organization distributed Thanksgiving meals to those in need today, Nov. 22, 2022. Harvest for the Hungry is a food pantry that has operated since 1992 and they rely 100% on […]
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
Ross County residents donate blood in honor of deputy seriously injured in shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — It's been several days since Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot while on duty. It happened right outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office when 42- year-old Nicholas Mitchell approached a door and exchanged gunfire with Sgt. Kocheran. Mitchell died from his injuries, but Sgt. Kocheran is...
Former Reynoldsburg police employees cite retaliation, inconsistent discipline, lack of support at police department
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — After multiple officers and civilian employees with years-long municipal careers left, citing a hostile work environment, the City of Reynoldsburg is working to avoid a crisis at its police department. Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny on Thursday disclosed to city employees the results of an audit conducted by the third-party firm, PRADCO. […]
WSAZ
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
WSAZ
3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
New documentary highlights Judy Malinowski’s courageous life and testimony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It was the case that captivated central Ohio and beyond. Back in 2015, Judy Malinowski was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her boyfriend Michael Slagle after months of abuse. Despite being told she had just hours to live, Judy fought for 700 days before she died. But before […]
sciotopost.com
Johnson Announces Significant Funding for Pickaway, Ross Counties
COLUMBUS— Yesterday the Ohio State Controlling Board approved over $48 million for various projects in Pickaway and Ross Counties. In Pickaway County, the Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center was awarded $550,100 to replace the Cooling Tower and ensure the new one is up to code. Also in Pickaway County, the Pickaway Correctional Institution will receive $96,000 to purchase liquid oxygen at their Frazier Health Center.
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
back2stonewall.com
CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!
Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena provides more than 1,300 coats to area students
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – Faced with an early onset of winter-like temperatures across the region, more than 1,300 students from preschool through high school will begin their Thanksgiving breaks this week better protected from the cold thanks to those who contributed to the Adena Health Foundation’s Coats for Kids campaign.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Red Cross, OhioHealth, and Guardian News holding emergency blood drive for shot deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In partnership with Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth, the American Red Cross is holding two blood drives in honor of Sergeant Eric Kocheran. The Ross County Sheriff’s Deputy is being treated at Grant Medical Center in Columbus after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
