10 Free Agent Pitchers the White Sox Should Consider
10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
A 2022-2023 White Sox “Mock” Offseason
The 2022 White Sox were an extreme disappointment, and that might be putting it too mildly. The roster will need several changes in order for the 2023 team to be a true contender. Every year (with the exception of last year, due to the lockout), I publish a mock offseason for the White Sox. It is typically a mix of what I think will happen and what I want to happen.
NL champ Phillies extend President Dombrowski through 2027
The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season
Rangers name Mike Maddux pitching coach, hire Dayton Moore
The Rangers on Wednesday announced that they brought veteran coach Mike Maddux back for a second stint as the team’s pitching coach. The team also announced that longtime Royals general manager Dayton Moore joined the organization as a senior advisor to the baseball operations department. Maddux, 61, is among...
The Poorly Made White Sox Drawer
Now that the White Sox 2022 season has come to a close, it seems fair to reflect on this past season and call it what it was: quite the roller coaster. But the start of this ride did not start this season – for that, you have to go back to 2019. Sins of the past are creeping into the current version of the team, and it seems like fans have had enough. Anywhere you look – Facebook, Twitter, pre-game, post-game, radio, TV, and during the game – there is a consensus that this team was an underachiever and needs change. Promises of trophies and parades have turned into anger, mocking, and channel-changing. Where do you begin to look for accountability?
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
Latest on Cubs’ first base plans
The average batting line for first basemen in 2022 was .246/.320/.410, wRC+ of 107. For the Cubs, they used various players at the cold corner for a combined slash line of .232/.304/.348, wRC+ of 86, that latter stat being 24th out of the 30 MLB teams. Given that disparity, the Cubs will undoubtedly be looking for better production in 2023. They might have an in-house solution in Matt Mervis, though they will also be looking for external upgrades this winter. “He’s very much in our plans,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said about Mervis, per Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “But I think we’re also going to be active in exploring alternatives.”
South Side Sox Podcast 131 — Soxivus Miracles
Happy Soxivus! We are following up our first year celebrating Soxivus in 2021 with a full two months of festivities in 2022. This week, our companion piece to this podcast is the Soxivus Miracles story that much of this podcast refers to. We’re overjoyed to have Father Soxivus, Tommy Barbee...
Seattle Mariners reportedly targeting 2-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The Seattle Mariners are serious about improving their roster heading into 2023, and it seems they are big game hunting
Sharing Sox Podcast 94 — Who’s your Padre?
In the spirit of the holiday season, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, raise glasses high to José Abreu, reportedly at the top of the San Diego Padres wish list, thanking him for all of his years of being about the only player on the White Sox worth watching and, often, the only one who seemed to be trying. If the reports are true, José finally has a real chance of playing deep into the postseason, and may that happen for him. We do, however, refrain from breaking into Auld Lang Syne.
SF Giants: Evan Longoria open to signing with any contender
A new report revealed that SF Giants free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria has become more willing to continue his career in 2023.
MLB Free Agent Rumors: Angels Showed Interest In Mitch Haniger
The Los Angeles Angels have made themselves players in the free agent and trade market early on this offseason with a few acquisitions and chatter around Major League Baseball. General manager Perry Minasian expressed his optimism and direction for bolstering the depth of the roster and in the latest report, the Angels appear to have inquired about free-agent outfielder, Mitch Haniger.
Report: Chris Johnson to be part of White Sox coaching staff
Since the White Sox announced that Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler would be returning to the major league coaching staff, there has been very little information regarding the rest of the staff that has come out – other than the fact that very few members would actually be returning.
Bulls And Bucks Injury Reports
The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports.
2022 White Sox in Review: Lance Lynn
The Chicago White Sox were hit hard by the injury bug all throughout the 2022 season. One of the biggest losses among the injured was Lance Lynn. He exited his final Spring Training start with a knee issue that required surgery and caused him to miss the first nine weeks of the season. Lynn had a brief rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte before returning to Chicago, where the results of his 21 starts during the 2022 campaign were mixed.
Chicago Bears add All-ACC Cornerback to Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears added a CB to their practice squad. The Chicago Bears’ secondary has been atrocious this season. The Bears supposed best corner, Jaylon Johnson, was the Bears worst rated defensive player in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has been terrible in pass coverage this year.
Cubs Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong wins Minor League Award
South Bend Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong awarded a Minor League Gold Glove. A top prospect of the Chicago Cubs, Pete Crow Armstrong has clinched his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award. Crow-Armstrong, acquired in the trade that sent Javier Baez and Trevor Williams to the New York Mets, was the lone...
