Columbia, MO

saturdaydownsouth.com

Missouri football: 5 reasons to believe the Tigers will beat Arkansas

Just 1 game stands between Missouri and reaching bowl eligibility — but there’s only 1 contest left on the schedule to do just that. Mizzou (5-6, 2-5 SEC) has 5 wins this season heading into Friday afternoon’s home matchup against Arkansas (6-5, 3-4), which had plenty of down points this season but garnered a new sense of respect as it beat Ole Miss, 42-27, last Saturday night in Fayetteville to earn a bowl berth itself.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC basketball notebook: Hogs impress in defeat, better week for league

November hasn’t been exceptionally kind to the SEC. While 6 undefeated teams remain, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas have all taken early losses. But all November losses aren’t created equal … and the league in general had a better week than last week. Here’s a look around the conference in our weekly notebook.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southeasthoops.com

Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction: Hogs Look To Finish Strong

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Missouri vs. Arkansas prediction for the November 25 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Razorbacks took it to Ole Miss in Week 12 with a 42-27 win in Fayetteville in a game where Sam Pittman’s team led by 36 points entering the fourth quarter. As for the Tigers, they rebounded from a 66-24 loss at Tennessee with a dominant victory against New Mexico State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees freshman announce plans to enter transfer portal

Arkansas will be without some depth in the offensive backfield to close the season, as freshman running back James Jointer Jr. announced that he would enter the transfer portal. Jointer wrote on social media that it was a childhood dream of his to be an Arkansas Razorback. “My time at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
abc17news.com

Mizzou men’s basketball improves to 5-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team put away the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in the second half for a 83-62 win, as guard Isiaih Mosley went off for 18 points in the closing half. Watch the post-game press conference with Dennis Gates, D'Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Sunday Sit-down with Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 Sports Director Nathalie Jones brought on Mizzou women's basketball alums Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham in this week's edition of Sunday Sit-down. You can watch the full conversation ahead of the first-ever Sophie Cunningham Classic at Columbia College in the video player above.
COLUMBIA, MO
ksgf.com

Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri

(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location

A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

ABC17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Welcome to this year's winter weather special. This special will explain the difficulties area leaders are facing keeping your streets safe. It will also show you how the ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team predicts snowfall totals, and of course, Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner give you her long-range forecast for the winter.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

School threat doesn’t pan out

A threat called in to Battle High School in Columbia turns out to be a prank. Law officers say the school got a call about an ‘active shooter’. Investigators are trying to track down the caller.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Accident Sends Versailles Woman To Lake Regional

A 61 year old Versailles woman was injured in a one-car wreck in Morgan County on Saturday evening. The Highway Patrol says Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkmann was the driver and sole occupant of a car that was travelling north on Route BB when it left the road, crossed Crystal Road, overturned and struck a tree.
VERSAILLES, MO
5NEWS

Former Benton Co. Sheriff dies at 79

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its former sheriffs, Keith Ferguson. After a long battle with cancer, Sheriff Ferguson died on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Ferguson was born on July 14, 1943,...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

