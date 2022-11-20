Read full article on original website
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
National Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr. to Retire
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- National Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr. has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, The National Capital Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) on December 31, 2022 after a distinguished 47-year career including the last seven years with the Bank. Mr. Anderson will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a director of the Bank. The Board of Directors of the Bank have elected James Olevson, the current President of the Bank, to succeed Mr. Anderson as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Bank effective January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005480/en/ Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bakersfield Californian
S&P Global Upgraded Vallourec Long Term Credit Rating To 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Meudon (France), 23 November 2022 – Vallourec announces today that S&P Global has decided to upgrade Vallourec’s long-term issuer credit rating to 'B+' from 'B' and the issue rating on its senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'B+'. S&P Global also affirmed 'B' rating on its commercial paper program.
Bakersfield Californian
Immunocore to present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Immunocore to present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. (OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 23 November 2022) Immunocore Holdings Plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.
$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said they’ve managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potential billions of dollars likely missing from the company’s coffers. The numbers...
Federal regulators flag Citigroup's data management for 'weaknesses'
Federal banking regulators ordered Citigroup to improve its data management practices after finding flaws that could make liquidating, reorganizing or resolving difficult under times of financial stress.
Bakersfield Californian
Oxurion Further Improves THR-149 Patent Position
Secures Revocation of Patent for Peptide Inhibitor of Plasma Kallikrein (PKal) Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – November 23, 2022 – 5:00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced today that it has prevailed in final proceedings before the European Patent Office in opposition to Dyax Corp.’s European patents 1 854 477 and 2 374 472. The European Board of Appeal announced its decision at a hearing on November 15, 2022.
Biden administration approves Gulf oil terminal opposed by Texas city
Federal regulators this week approved a new oil terminal in the Gulf of Mexico off Texas over the objections of local activists, who argued the move contravenes the Biden administration’s stated climate goals. The Transportation Department’s Maritime Administration formally granted the license Nov. 21, ending a process that began...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Oil, gas are not renewable energy sources
As a retired petroleum geologist and air pollution control inspector, I disagree with Raymond Reed's opinion piece: "One reaps what one sows" (Nov. 18). Surely, with his oilfield experience, Mr. Reed knows that oil and gas is NOT a renewable energy source. There is a finite amount of recoverable product available.
Marketmind: The Fed's Thanksgiving tonic
Nov 24 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed gave U.S. markets a perfect pre-Thanksgiving tonic on Wednesday, which should keep risk appetite bubbling along nicely in Asia on Thursday.
Driftwood sanctuary doesn’t horse around
Camille Carson recognized a problem and knew she had to do something. For that, she earned the everlasting gratitude of Taini, a sixyear- old Arabian mix that Carson picked up at a low-end horse auction. Taini was destined for the slaughterhouse. She was malnourished, abused, had a respiratory infection and was, mostly, unapproachable. “She was obviously starving and had been beaten,” recalled Carson, who purchased the horse for $275. These days, Taini — which means “Returning Moon” in Chippewa — is healthy and happy on the 50-acre ranch that is home to the Driftwood Horse Rescue and Sanctuary. She walks up to meet...
Bakersfield Californian
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury...
