Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri football: 5 reasons to believe the Tigers will beat Arkansas
Just 1 game stands between Missouri and reaching bowl eligibility — but there’s only 1 contest left on the schedule to do just that. Mizzou (5-6, 2-5 SEC) has 5 wins this season heading into Friday afternoon’s home matchup against Arkansas (6-5, 3-4), which had plenty of down points this season but garnered a new sense of respect as it beat Ole Miss, 42-27, last Saturday night in Fayetteville to earn a bowl berth itself.
247Sports
Creighton beats Arkansas 90-87 to Advance to Maui Championship Game
Ryan Nembhard leads the Bluejays to impressive victory over Arkansas, 90-87. Creighton found themselves in complete control against the Razorbacks in the first half. Ryan Nembhard kicked off the game with two three pointers and the Jays carried that momentum throughout. Creighton was utilizing the pump fake to generate open shots. Baylor Scheierman was continuing his offensive attack, making 2 threes and dishing out 2 assists in the half. The Bluejay team finished the first 20 minutes with 5 made three pointers. Creighton was leading for 18:44 of the first half, having a lead as big as 12. Arthur Kaluma found some foul trouble around the halfway point of the first half, limiting his minutes. Kaluma was not able to find a rhythm and went into the break with 0 points on 0-3 shooting. The Creighton defense did a great job in the first half, considering some of the size difference between the players. Arkansas shot 15-34 in the first half, but was able to draw the Bluejays into some fouls that the Jays don’t normally commit. The Creighton bench struggled in the first half, finishing with 0 points and only attempting 3 shots between the four players. Creighton finished the half with .548/.500/1.000 shooting splits. Arkansas went on a 6-0 run in the final minute to cut the Bluejay lead to 6 at the break. Creighton led 40-34 going into the locker rooms. Anthony Black led all scorers with 14 at the break, followed by Ryan Nembhard with 13.
bestofarkansassports.com
Now’s as Good a Time as Ever for Sam Pittman to End Yet Another Ridiculous Streak
Every so often this season, Arkansas has flashed the ability fans expected to see back when KJ Jefferson was saying the Razorbacks wanted to win 10 games this season, and they were up to that standard when they jumped out to a 42-6 lead over then-14th ranked Ole Miss. It...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC basketball notebook: Hogs impress in defeat, better week for league
November hasn’t been exceptionally kind to the SEC. While 6 undefeated teams remain, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas have all taken early losses. But all November losses aren’t created equal … and the league in general had a better week than last week. Here’s a look around the conference in our weekly notebook.
nwahomepage.com
Monday will be freakout day on social media
FAYETTEVILLE — Despite players leaving schools all over the nation since the transfer portal has been put in place fans still take to social media to freakout and the sky is falling for some and this year isn’t expected to be any different. Sam Pittman warned this upcoming...
uatrav.com
Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night
Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
2 SEC linebackers named finalists for Butkus Award
The Butkus Award is given out every year to the nation’s best linebacker, and there are plenty of deserving candidates this season. On Tuesday, the award finalists were announced, and a pair of SEC standouts were included on the list of 5 star linebackers. As you can see below,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees freshman announce plans to enter transfer portal
Arkansas will be without some depth in the offensive backfield to close the season, as freshman running back James Jointer Jr. announced that he would enter the transfer portal. Jointer wrote on social media that it was a childhood dream of his to be an Arkansas Razorback. “My time at...
visitcolumbiamo.com
Gameday in CoMo: Mizzou vs. Arkansas
Mizzou Tigers football will play their final home game of the season this Friday, November 25 against the Arkansas Razorbacks. If you’ll be in Columbia for the game, here’s what you need to know to have a great CoMo and Mizzou experience. We’re so excited to welcome you to our community this season!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz has great response when asked about Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson
The Missouri Tigers face a tough task in becoming bowl-eligible as they go up against an Arkansas Razorbacks team that comes off a 42-27 upset victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. One of Arkansas’ strongest assets is quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has not only shown some improvements as a passer,...
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
cenlanow.com
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy...
'Carnival mafia' murders rock a small Arkansas community | UnNatural State of Crime
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Alfred and Pauline Carpenter spent their golden years traveling to carnivals and serving as vendors on the road, selling treasures on the fairway. In July 2018, they traveled from their home in Wichita, Kansas to attend the Barton County Fair, which was only a...
Handmade bootmaker to open first Arkansas location in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Tecovas, a western bootmaker based in Austin, has announced it is opening its first location in Arkansas. The new store will carry inventory in all Tecovas’ categories: cowboy boots, bags, clothes, and accessories. Customers will also be able to personalize their purchases and refresh past purchases with complimentary boot shines.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million
A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Locals establish legacy endowment fund in honor of businesswoman Maxine Miller
A new fund has been established in the name of local entrepreneur Maxine Miller, the late proprietor of long-standing local watering hole, Maxine’s Tap Room. The Maxine Miller Legacy Fund is a legacy endowment created to help support students in the University of Arkansas’ Gender Studies Program to help with scholarships, expenses and more.
Former Benton County Sheriff Keith Ferguson, dead at 79
The Benton County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of its former sheriff, Keith Ferguson after a long battle with cancer. He was 79.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland student dies
FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jerry Johnson announced Tuesday. The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said. “The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said. All parents of the students in that grade level have...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas police ask for public's help to arrest fan who stole Ole Miss player's helmet
Police in Arkansas are asking for the public’s help to identify the person believed to be responsible for stealing an Ole Miss helmet on Saturday. University of Arkansas police shared what appeared to be a surveillance image of a fan running, and shared contact information to help identify the person.
Judge denies Fort Smith cultivator's requests for rehearing in license Case
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith medical marijuana cultivator Storm Nolan is pushing back against a judge’s order that the state revoke his cannabis license, arguing in a motion filed in advance of a Nov. 28 state hearing on the matter that his company, River Valley Relief Cultivation, should get a new trial.
