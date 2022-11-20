ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Missouri football: 5 reasons to believe the Tigers will beat Arkansas

Just 1 game stands between Missouri and reaching bowl eligibility — but there’s only 1 contest left on the schedule to do just that. Mizzou (5-6, 2-5 SEC) has 5 wins this season heading into Friday afternoon’s home matchup against Arkansas (6-5, 3-4), which had plenty of down points this season but garnered a new sense of respect as it beat Ole Miss, 42-27, last Saturday night in Fayetteville to earn a bowl berth itself.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Creighton beats Arkansas 90-87 to Advance to Maui Championship Game

Ryan Nembhard leads the Bluejays to impressive victory over Arkansas, 90-87. Creighton found themselves in complete control against the Razorbacks in the first half. Ryan Nembhard kicked off the game with two three pointers and the Jays carried that momentum throughout. Creighton was utilizing the pump fake to generate open shots. Baylor Scheierman was continuing his offensive attack, making 2 threes and dishing out 2 assists in the half. The Bluejay team finished the first 20 minutes with 5 made three pointers. Creighton was leading for 18:44 of the first half, having a lead as big as 12. Arthur Kaluma found some foul trouble around the halfway point of the first half, limiting his minutes. Kaluma was not able to find a rhythm and went into the break with 0 points on 0-3 shooting. The Creighton defense did a great job in the first half, considering some of the size difference between the players. Arkansas shot 15-34 in the first half, but was able to draw the Bluejays into some fouls that the Jays don’t normally commit. The Creighton bench struggled in the first half, finishing with 0 points and only attempting 3 shots between the four players. Creighton finished the half with .548/.500/1.000 shooting splits. Arkansas went on a 6-0 run in the final minute to cut the Bluejay lead to 6 at the break. Creighton led 40-34 going into the locker rooms. Anthony Black led all scorers with 14 at the break, followed by Ryan Nembhard with 13.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC basketball notebook: Hogs impress in defeat, better week for league

November hasn’t been exceptionally kind to the SEC. While 6 undefeated teams remain, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas have all taken early losses. But all November losses aren’t created equal … and the league in general had a better week than last week. Here’s a look around the conference in our weekly notebook.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Monday will be freakout day on social media

FAYETTEVILLE — Despite players leaving schools all over the nation since the transfer portal has been put in place fans still take to social media to freakout and the sky is falling for some and this year isn’t expected to be any different. Sam Pittman warned this upcoming...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
uatrav.com

Arkansas Football player arrested Tuesday night

Fayetteville Police arrested an Arkansas football player Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, a Class D felony. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. St. John’s bond was set at $1,500, and he was released at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

2 SEC linebackers named finalists for Butkus Award

The Butkus Award is given out every year to the nation’s best linebacker, and there are plenty of deserving candidates this season. On Tuesday, the award finalists were announced, and a pair of SEC standouts were included on the list of 5 star linebackers. As you can see below,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees freshman announce plans to enter transfer portal

Arkansas will be without some depth in the offensive backfield to close the season, as freshman running back James Jointer Jr. announced that he would enter the transfer portal. Jointer wrote on social media that it was a childhood dream of his to be an Arkansas Razorback. “My time at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
visitcolumbiamo.com

Gameday in CoMo: Mizzou vs. Arkansas

Mizzou Tigers football will play their final home game of the season this Friday, November 25 against the Arkansas Razorbacks. If you’ll be in Columbia for the game, here’s what you need to know to have a great CoMo and Mizzou experience. We’re so excited to welcome you to our community this season!
COLUMBIA, MO
5NEWS

Handmade bootmaker to open first Arkansas location in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Tecovas, a western bootmaker based in Austin, has announced it is opening its first location in Arkansas. The new store will carry inventory in all Tecovas’ categories: cowboy boots, bags, clothes, and accessories. Customers will also be able to personalize their purchases and refresh past purchases with complimentary boot shines.
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million

A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
SPRINGDALE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Locals establish legacy endowment fund in honor of businesswoman Maxine Miller

A new fund has been established in the name of local entrepreneur Maxine Miller, the late proprietor of long-standing local watering hole, Maxine’s Tap Room. The Maxine Miller Legacy Fund is a legacy endowment created to help support students in the University of Arkansas’ Gender Studies Program to help with scholarships, expenses and more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland student dies

FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jerry Johnson announced Tuesday. The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said. “The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said. All parents of the students in that grade level have...
FAIRLAND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy