NFL Analysis Network

Jameis Winston Takes Massive Shot At The Saints Over Benching

The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a ton of injuries this season which has made it difficult for them to get on track from the start. In Week 1, when they were healthy, they picked up an impressive victory over the Atlanta Falcons, but it has been downhill since then.
ATLANTA, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Rams' Quarterback Decision

Moments ago, the Rams officially ruled out Matthew Stafford for this Sunday's game against the Chiefs. That means Virginia alum Bryce Perkins is on track to start at quarterback. Perkins, 25, signed with the Rams as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He appeared in last Sunday's game against the Saints,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WWL-TV

Four Takeaways from Saints win over Rams

NEW ORLEANS — Always a fun Monday after a Saints win and their playoff hopes are still alive. Football outsiders says the Saints have a 6.6 percent chance of playing in the postseason. That's roughly a one-in-15 chance. With the win, the saints are now 4-7 and still third...
OREGON STATE
NOLA.com

The Saints had several prominent stars return to practice Wednesday for 49ers preparations

Here’s one thing the New Orleans Saints can be thankful for this week: the return of multiple injured players to practice on Wednesday. Five of last week’s inactives were seen participating in practice during the open-viewing period: cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), running back Mark Ingram (knee), offensive lineman James Hurst (concussion), defensive ends Marcus Davenport (calf) and Cam Jordan (eye).
CALIFORNIA STATE
NOLA.com

Saints DE Payton Turner suffered sprained ankle in Rams win, giving him day-to-day status

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner sprained his left ankle during the team’s latest win against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Dennis Allen confirmed Monday. Turner was carted off the field during the second quarter of last Sunday’s game and never returned to play. Turner, with an assist from Saints linebacker Demario Davis, had just made a huge fourth-down tackle that prevented the Rams from picking up the 2 yards they needed to convert. When Payton went to get up after the play, a Rams offensive lineman fell on his left foot. He appeared to be in significant pain as trainers tended to him on the field.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

No Orleans: Rams Fall to Equally Doomed Saints (Highlights)

For all the trials and tribulations of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Rams have responded to every task asked of them this season, at least when it comes to one macabre metric: can this Super Bowl defense get any worse?. Alas for Angelenos, the Rams have appeared to take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Top 10 Rams Games Since 1990-Part 1

The Los Angeles Rams have been around since 1936. A few city changes and a merger later, the Rams have become one of the more successful franchises in the NFL. In that time frame, this franchise has entertained us with some fantastic matchups. This article is to cover the top 10 Rams games since 1990.
NOLA.com

Who was the New Orleans' best footbal player in Week 12? Vote now.

The second round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Wednesday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
