Korea Identifies Potential Targets to Acquire HMM in Privatization
Korea has quietly begun exploring the steps to privatize the country’s largest shipping company HMM. According to reports in the Korean media, the state-run Korea Development Bank met with potential candidates it had identified that could provide beneficial strengths to the company as it continues its recovery and embarks on a long-term growth strategy.
UK Developer Proposes Container Port and Tidal Power Megaproject
A UK-based developer is planning to build a container terminal powered by tidal energy, a world first. The 1.5-4 million TEU terminal would be located at the entrance to The Wash, a large bay on England's central North Sea coast. It would be built in the middle of a flood-defense seawall, or tidal barrage, which would span the bay's entire 11-mile-wide entrance. The barrier would incorporate 15 tidal power turbines capabile of generating enough energy for 600,000 homes.
Indonesia State Shipping Company Plans $3B Fleet Modernization
The shipping division of Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina is planning an accelerated investment program designed to modernize its fleet and expand its capabilities. Detailing its future business strategy to reporters, Pertamina International Shipping doubled its projected investments to $3 billion over the next five years as its moves to also expand its business into new forms of energy and to prepare for the transition in the shipping industry to green energy.
Delicate Supply Chains Adjust to Semiconductor Industry's Relocation
As the world has become digitized, semiconductor manufacturing has grown into one of the most critical industries of our time. It is not just an industry that sells microchips as a commodity, but a delicate manufacturing operation consisting of one of the world’s sophisticated supply chains. DHL, the global...
Sinopec Signs 27-Year LNG Supply Contract, the Longest Ever Inked
China has locked up a long-term deal with Qatar for the supply of four million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG starting in 2026. Though China’s LNG imports have seen a significant decline this year, driven by factors like economic slowdown, rising prices, policy support for clean coal and a warmer-than-usual winter, Beijing still wants to secure its future gas supplies.
Report: China is On Course to Overtake America's Naval Capabilities
A global shift in naval capabilities could be in the offing, with China’s massive navy modernization ambitions threatening the dominance of the U.S. - a development that puts Washington’s ability to control global waters at risk. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) has warned that going by the rate...
MOL and NYK Join Project to Supply First Ammonia-Fueled Power Plant
Japanese power generation company JERA is starting a project with shipping companies Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and NYK to study the development of large-scale ammonia shipping. The project provides a focus for the shipping companies which have independently studied large ammonia carriers as JERA calls for starting the supply chain by the late 2020s.
U.S. prepared to authorize Chevron to boost Venezuela's oil output
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Report: U.S. and EU Are Close to a Deal on Russian Oil Price Cap
The U.S., EU, UK, Canada and Japan are closing in on a deal to put a price cap on seaborne shipments of Russian crude oil, and an announcement is expected as early as Wednesday. The U.S. Treasury has already published the framework for the American implementation of the cap in advance.
U.S. Navy Made a Quiet Taiwan Strait Transit Before U.S.-China Summit
The destroyer USS Benfold made a quiet transit through the Taiwan Strait on November 5, nine days ahead of a high-profile meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The previously-undisclosed mission was announced by a spokesman for Pacific Fleet on Friday. Neither the U.S. nor the...
View From The EU: What, Don’t You Trust Me?
(Article originally published in Sept/Oct 2022 edition.) Shipping is special – and not just in terms of its economic impact, colorful traditions or ability to span continents and bring together buyers and sellers that lie oceans apart – but also because, for much of its existence, the heavy hand of government regulation has largely left shipping untouched.
France’s First Offshore Wind Farm is Completed off Brittany
France's first commercial-scale offshore wind project, the 480 megawatt Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm, is now fully operational. Under development for nearly a decade, the wind farm is credited with contributing to the development of the offshore wind power industry in France. French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized the importance his...
U.S. Navy Finds Evidence of Iranian Involvement in Tanker Attack
The U.S. Navy says that its technicians have confirmed that the drone that struck the tanker Pacific Zircon last week was Iranian-made. The evidence appears to confirm the suspected involvement of Iran or Iranian proxies. At about 1930 hours on Nov. 15, an explosive-laden aerial drone attacked the product tanker...
Cadeler Orders Another WTIV to Meet Demand for Wind Farm Installations
With global demand for offshore wind capacity projected to continue to rise in the coming years and technological developments resulting in increasingly larger wind turbines, Denmark-headquartered Cadeler placed its fourth order to build installation vessels to meet the anticipated demands. The company which was launched just over two years ago as a hybrid between a shipping and a construction company operating in the offshore wind industry highlights that it will have tripled its fleet by 2026 with six jack-up vessels focused on offshore wind installations.
Slow Orders for New Bulkers Mean Deliveries Could Reach 19-Year Low
The orderbook for new dry bulk carriers is at the lowest ratio of orders to existing tonnage since at least 1996 reports BIMCO in a new analysis of the market. The industry trade group predicts that based on current orders, deliveries of bulkers could hit a 19-year low in 2024 adding further pressure to what is already a firming market.
Calling Suppliers: Norway Needs Tech for World's First Ship Tunnel
The Norwegian Coastal Administration (Kystverket) is building a one-of-a-kind maritime infrastructure project: the world's first full-size ship tunnel. It is a once-in-a-career opportunity for suppliers of maritime infrastructure systems, unlikely to be repeated on a decadal timescale, and the agency is calling for proposals. The Stad Ship Tunnel will allow...
Industry Urges EU to Adopt Life-Cycle Approach for Green Fuels in ETS
The shipping industry is seeking to influence the final decision of the European Union’s lawmakers on the form of the EU Emission Trading System arguing that to drive investments in green fuels they must take a full life-cycle approach. As the EU prepares to finalize the regulations due to take effect in 2023, a group of influential shipping associations argues that the focus on combustion and emissions keeps fossil fuels in production instead of encouraging green fuels and the increased production that will be required to meet the decarbonization goals.
DSME Completes Autonomous Navigation Test Using Remote Controls
South Korean shipbuilding company Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has become the latest to successfully test autonomous ship navigation capabilities. The effort to develop the new technology is part of the government’s drive for the shipbuilding industry to maintain its leadership by pioneering the much-anticipated technology. The shipyard...
Protestors Demonstrate as Deep-Sea Mining Vessel Completes Trial
Greenpeace activists from Mexico and New Zealand renewed their protests over deep-sea mining again targeting the drill ship Hidden Gem, as it returned from its first test mission in the Pacific. The vessel has been the target of past previous environmentalists’ protests over the controversial practice of extracting precious minerals from the deep sea.
