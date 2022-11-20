The shipping industry is seeking to influence the final decision of the European Union’s lawmakers on the form of the EU Emission Trading System arguing that to drive investments in green fuels they must take a full life-cycle approach. As the EU prepares to finalize the regulations due to take effect in 2023, a group of influential shipping associations argues that the focus on combustion and emissions keeps fossil fuels in production instead of encouraging green fuels and the increased production that will be required to meet the decarbonization goals.

2 DAYS AGO