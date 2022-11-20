Read full article on original website
Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly previews Texas A&M, says Week 13 bout is 'their bowl game'
Texas A&M has been one of the most surprising teams in college football this season. And not in a good way. The Aggies were an AP Preseason top 10 team with a strong roster and what was at the time believed to be a strong coaching staff that was built for a great season in the SEC West.
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Nice: Texas A&M
Ah Thanksgiving, a wonderful time of year full of food and football. Thanksgiving weekend also means it’s time for LSU-Texas A&M and speaking of food and football we’ve got maybe the best in the biz out there to preview this year’s game. Joining us this week is our friend and former Aggie defensive end Jay Arnold. Jay’s a great guy and has an excellent substack called Barbecue, Beats, and Bets where he talks ball, music, and shouts out BBQ spots around Texas. You can (and should!) subscribe to it here.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Albert Regis, Texas A&M DL, speaks about containing Jayden Daniels and having 'juice' at Kyle Field
Albert Regis knows this season has been a tough one at Texas A&M, but the defensive line keeps a balanced perspective. Speaking with reporters on Monday ahead of the LSU game, Regis said, “emotionally, there have been ups and downs, but that’s life. Every day you wake up, it’s a blessing that you do. Each day will have ups and downs.”
KBTX.com
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
houstoniannews.com
Despite disappointing end, there is a new beginning in Sam Houston football
The final whistle was blown at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium on a gloomy afternoon. It was a bitter-sweet moment. It was an end to an era of Sam Houston Bearkat football. But it was also the beginning of another era. The Bearkats lost their regular season finale Saturday to the...
Texas football ‘chipping away’ at 4-Star A&M CB commit Bravion Rogers
The 2023 Texas football recruiting class, and the pursuit of current Texas A&M Aggies commits, will continue to be something to watch in the next few weeks as we approach signing day. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff keep working to flip the commitment of a number of Texas A&M commits this fall.
KBTX.com
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
1 Person Dead, 2 Others Injured After Fatal Accident In College Station (College Station, TX)
The College Station Police Department is in the process of investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A preliminary investigation into the multi-vehicle accident determined that the incident took place a little after midnight on Sunday. Police added that an SUV that was traveling in the southbound feeder lanes crossed onto the highway, over the median and collided with the bus. The impact resulted in a blaze that consumed both vehicles.
Texas Transportation Commission approves toll rate price increase for Grand Parkway, Hwy. 249
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously approved a 2.2% toll rate increase for portions of the Grand Parkway and Hwy. 249. (Screenshot courtesy of the Texas Transportation Commission) The Texas Transportation Commission unanimously approved a 2.2% toll rate increase for portions of the Grand Parkway and...
WFAA
Wrong-way driver crashes into shuttle bus for popular Texas Christmas theme park
Officials with Santa's Wonderland, a Christmas theme park in College Station, said its bus driver was seriously injured. The driver of the other vehicle died.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a theft at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 12:50, Cpl. Jose Perez was notified of Theft at the local Walmart store at 203 Highway 290 West and was provided with a Suspect vehicle description. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the Suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham. Cpl. Perez was able to locate and recover over $400 worth of Walmart merchandise and took Ramirez into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Ramirez was also found to have a Municipal warrant for No Driver’s License. Ramirez was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Theft and the warrant.
kwhi.com
ELGIN WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
An Elgin woman was arrested on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:30, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic as well as a license plate violation. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Cpl. Ha located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia, which contained suspected methamphetamine. Maranda Joellen Patton, 39 of Elgin, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
