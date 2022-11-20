Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Krome Avenue Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade: FHP
One woman was killed Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in was struck on Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest 177th Avenue. According to FHP, a gray Honda sedan was traveling north...
NBC Miami
3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police
A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
WSVN-TV
SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by driver in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was in a wheelchair was struck by a driver, who left the helpless victim in the street. Now, the hunt is on for that driver. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Click10.com
Video shows crash killing 8-year-old boy walking home from school in Broward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Shantoy Speid said her eight-year-old son, Rushawn Daley, was walking home from school in Broward County, but he never made it. Video shows when a driver struck him shortly before 3 p.m., on Nov. 16., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
WSVN-TV
8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
WSVN-TV
180 people saved after hitting sandbar near Key Largo
NEAR KEY LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — More than 180 people have been saved at sea. The survivors were pulled from an overloaded vessel near Key Largo and from the water. The Coast Guard said crews were battling high winds and huge waves trying to rescue them. Children were among...
WSVN-TV
Police search for driver involved in Southwest Miami-Dade fatal hit-and-run
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck in the street and left to die. Now, the hunt is on for the driver who hit him and took off. Carlos Gomez Fuentes is the victim of a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend in Southwest Miami-Dade. “He was a hard...
Click10.com
Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana
MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
WSVN-TV
Bentley abandoned after crashing into funeral home in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking into what happened during a crash in Hollywood after all the occupants in the car fled the scene. The driver of a Bentley smashed into Boyd’s Funeral Home near Hollywood Boulevard and Southwest Second Street, Tuesday morning. The car was then abandoned...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train. The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, near Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach. It happened at around 6 p.m., Monday. Skyforce...
A Predator May Be Operating In Miami
MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
Click10.com
Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami
MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 3 injured after 3-car wreck in West Miami-Dade
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight wreck involving three vehicles in West Miami-Dade left one person dead and three others injured, fire rescue officials said. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 92nd Avenue, just before 12:10 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies find missing 8-year-old in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office active search has ended after they located an 8-year-old who had been missing for hours. Tamarac Police located the child and brought her back to her family. 7Skyforced hovered over deputies speaking to the child’s parents or guardians, Monday evening.
WSVN-TV
17-year-old girl’s wish to visit Zoo Miami granted by Make-a-Wish South Florida
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dream came true for at 17-year-old girl at a South Florida zoo. “I think my favorite was the snake. I love snakes,” Hallie Blair said. Blair got to hold Prince the python after Make-a-Wish South Florida granted her wish to get up close...
WSVN-TV
Police body cam footage shows aftermath of plane crash into Pembroke Pines home
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view of a deadly plane crash from the perspective of police officers who were the first to arrive on the scene after the aircraft came down on a house. The final flight for that aircraft ended in tragedy as both people on board lost their lives.
Northwest Miami-Dade shooting, man hospitalized
MIAMI - An overnight shooting in northwest Miami-Dade sent one man to the hospital. Miami-Dade police said they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the Gladeview community. When officers arrived in the 6800 block of NW 18th Avenue they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed as stable. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
NBC Miami
Crews Battle Fire Inside Northwest Miami Apartment Building
Fire crews spent part of Tuesday morning putting out a blaze that broke out inside an apartment building in northwest Miami. Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 1st Avenue, where flames could be seen coming from the window of one room inside the three story building.
WSVN-TV
Security camera shows thieves who stole 76-year-old’s purse in North Lauderdale Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say they have a crucial clue after a crime at a South Florida department store, and the victim is speaking to 7News. A 76-year-old woman from North Lauderdale, who asked not to identify her, was shopping at Walmart on McNab Road in October when her purse was stolen.
