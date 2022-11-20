ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police

A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by driver in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was in a wheelchair was struck by a driver, who left the helpless victim in the street. Now, the hunt is on for that driver. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

180 people saved after hitting sandbar near Key Largo

NEAR KEY LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — More than 180 people have been saved at sea. The survivors were pulled from an overloaded vessel near Key Largo and from the water. The Coast Guard said crews were battling high winds and huge waves trying to rescue them. Children were among...
KEY LARGO, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana

MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Bentley abandoned after crashing into funeral home in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking into what happened during a crash in Hollywood after all the occupants in the car fled the scene. The driver of a Bentley smashed into Boyd’s Funeral Home near Hollywood Boulevard and Southwest Second Street, Tuesday morning. The car was then abandoned...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train. The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, near Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach. It happened at around 6 p.m., Monday. Skyforce...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Still Unsolved

A Predator May Be Operating In Miami

MIAMI — Residents of Miami, Florida are now on high alert. Recently, the police shared that they are searching for a man caught on surveillance video trying to abduct a woman. They went on to release more details about two separate incidents that may have involved different subjects.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed, 3 injured after 3-car wreck in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight wreck involving three vehicles in West Miami-Dade left one person dead and three others injured, fire rescue officials said. Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 92nd Avenue, just before 12:10 a.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputies find missing 8-year-old in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office active search has ended after they located an 8-year-old who had been missing for hours. Tamarac Police located the child and brought her back to her family. 7Skyforced hovered over deputies speaking to the child’s parents or guardians, Monday evening.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Northwest Miami-Dade shooting, man hospitalized

MIAMI - An overnight shooting in northwest Miami-Dade sent one man to the hospital. Miami-Dade police said they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the Gladeview community. When officers arrived in the 6800 block of NW 18th Avenue they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed as stable. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Crews Battle Fire Inside Northwest Miami Apartment Building

Fire crews spent part of Tuesday morning putting out a blaze that broke out inside an apartment building in northwest Miami. Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 1st Avenue, where flames could be seen coming from the window of one room inside the three story building.
MIAMI, FL

