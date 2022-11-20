Read full article on original website
REPORT: Lane Kiffin to step down as Ole Miss head coach, take Auburn job
Kiffin is set to step down on Friday and make a move for the Plains, per Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News.
Michigan-Ohio State Week 13 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
A best bet and analysis for Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game. Ohio State is favored by more than a touchdown at home.
LSU Baseball: Jay Johnson Talks Roster Development, Continuity
LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson addressed the media Monday afternoon to detail a few fall ball highlights. With such a star-studded roster, Johnson had the chance to evaluate his players in an in-game setting after facing off against McNeese State, ULL and their annual Purple-Gold World Series. After a...
