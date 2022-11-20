ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Snuggle Close For Adorable Video That Says They’re The ‘Happiest’

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoYbP_0jHwP5Uo00
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, are happier than ever — and they want the world to know! The “Jenny From The Block” singer sat on Ben’s lap as they snuggled with their faces close in a short but sweet video posted to her Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 20. Both ended the video with a smile (along with Ben chewing his gum), looking more in love than ever. Jennifer edited the clip to a soundbite of a child saying, “I did it! I found the person that makes me the happiest I’ve ever been,” adding Thanksgiving themed emojis.

While they didn’t tag a location, the video appeared to be filmed on a private plane — suggesting they’re perhaps on their way elsewhere for the holiday weekend. While Jennifer and Ben reside in Los Angeles, the rest of their families are in New York City and Boston, respectively. The two also share five kids between them: Ben has kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with Marc Anthony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHs0a_0jHwP5Uo00
Ben and J.Lo are seen on the red carpet for her film ‘Marry Me.’ (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The video marks one of the few posts featuring Ben on J.Lo’s Instagram — dating back to July 2021 when they first made their shocking romance “IG Official.” In that photo, the two were seen kissing on a yacht in the Caribbean — however, the image was buried in a carousel style post as Jen celebrated her 52nd birthday. Other posts including Jennifer lovingly gazing at Ben at the premiere of The Last Duel in New York City in Oct. 2021. Ben’s biggest features to date on her grid, however, have been on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day!

As a tribute to both of their moms, Jen pulled an old video of them saying “Happy Mother’s Day” from a basketball game back in 2003 when they were initially engaged. On Father’s Day, the Bronx native posted a full on video tribute for her then fiancé, calling him “the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever.” How sweet!

The pair made things official after legally marrying in July 2022, followed by a celebration with friends and family at Ben’s Georgia estate the following month. The union came after a three year engagement, although, the couple was initially engaged from Nov. 2002 to Jan. 2004.

Comments / 5

