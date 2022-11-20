ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee

Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ranking Hendon Hooker’s best performances at Tennessee

It’s only been a little more than a year since Tennessee had a different starting quarterback, but it will still be unusual to see the Vols led by someone other than Hendon Hooker when they close the regular season at Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night. The star quarterback so important to the program’s remarkably rapid rise under second-year head coach Josh Heupel suffered a knee injury in last week’s loss at South Carolina that brought a cruel, premature end to both his season and his college career. Hooker’s role, through his brilliant on-field performances to his invaluable leadership and influence on his teammates off it, in leading Tennessee from its nadir to the heights of a No. 1 ranking and within touching distance of the College Football Playoff won’t soon be forgotten or taken for granted.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Satterfield recaps performance against Tennessee

South Carolina’s offense turned in a stellar performance on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium which led to a 63-38 when over Tennessee. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) recorded 606 total yards with 453 coming through the air and 153 coming in the ground game. In a press conference on Wednesday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rush looks back at win over Volunteers

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush and his teammates in the secondary turned in a strong performance in the win over Tennessee in Williams-Brice Stadium. Although Rush only tallied three tackles, he and the Gamecocks’ defensive backs did not let the Volunteers' explosive offense beat them. In a press...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What to watch: No. 8 Clemson vs. South Carolina

Clemson will attempt to earn a series-record eighth consecutive victory against South Carolina when the No. 7/8 Tigers host the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has annually pursued five stated goals: 1) Win the opener, 2) win...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 22 Tennessee basketball vs. Butler

No. 22 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Wednesday night to open the Battle 4 Atlantis following a week off. In the first of three games in three days while in the Bahamas, the Vols (2-1) are scheduled to tipoff with Butler (3-1) at 7 p.m. ET. Kevin Fitzgerald...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Beamer said before Clemson

South Carolina will make its way to Clemson on Saturday for the annual rivalry matchup after upsetting Tennessee by a score of 63-38 in Williams-Brice Stadium in its last matchup. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) will look to snap a seven game losing streak to the Tigers as they have not...
CLEMSON, SC
atozsports.com

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes a shot at Tennessee Vols

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some interesting thoughts this week on the Tennessee Vols‘ recent 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney and Clemson are set to take on South Carolina this weekend in their regular season finale. On Monday night, Swinney was asked on his radio show about the Gamecocks’ strong showing against the Vols.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities

South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen lists 1 SEC standout on list of top QB performances of Week 12

When Spencer Rattler elected to leave Oklahoma for South Carolina, Gamecock nation expected a baller under center to elevate their passing game. But while Rattler’s overall play has been mundane at best, he’ll be remembered for his heroics in the national spotlight following Saturday’s outing. ESPN’s Dan...
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game

Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Mickey Conn, Brandon Streeter preview South Carolina game

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn met the media on Monday ahead of Clemson's game vs. South Carolina on Saturday. The primary takeaways are below. STREETER. — On South Carolina's win over Tennessee:. "Our players watch all year long and see what goes on, especially when...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

