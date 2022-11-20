Read full article on original website
247Sports
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee
Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
Ranking Hendon Hooker’s best performances at Tennessee
It’s only been a little more than a year since Tennessee had a different starting quarterback, but it will still be unusual to see the Vols led by someone other than Hendon Hooker when they close the regular season at Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night. The star quarterback so important to the program’s remarkably rapid rise under second-year head coach Josh Heupel suffered a knee injury in last week’s loss at South Carolina that brought a cruel, premature end to both his season and his college career. Hooker’s role, through his brilliant on-field performances to his invaluable leadership and influence on his teammates off it, in leading Tennessee from its nadir to the heights of a No. 1 ranking and within touching distance of the College Football Playoff won’t soon be forgotten or taken for granted.
Satterfield recaps performance against Tennessee
South Carolina’s offense turned in a stellar performance on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium which led to a 63-38 when over Tennessee. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) recorded 606 total yards with 453 coming through the air and 153 coming in the ground game. In a press conference on Wednesday...
Rush looks back at win over Volunteers
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush and his teammates in the secondary turned in a strong performance in the win over Tennessee in Williams-Brice Stadium. Although Rush only tallied three tackles, he and the Gamecocks’ defensive backs did not let the Volunteers' explosive offense beat them. In a press...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
What to watch: No. 8 Clemson vs. South Carolina
Clemson will attempt to earn a series-record eighth consecutive victory against South Carolina when the No. 7/8 Tigers host the Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 26. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for noon ET. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has annually pursued five stated goals: 1) Win the opener, 2) win...
southeasthoops.com
Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: Gamecocks Aim For Another Upset
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction for the November 26 matchup at Memorial Stadium in Week 13 in SEC football. The Gamecocks scored one of the most surprising wins of the college football season in Week 12, as...
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 22 Tennessee basketball vs. Butler
No. 22 Tennessee basketball is back in action on Wednesday night to open the Battle 4 Atlantis following a week off. In the first of three games in three days while in the Bahamas, the Vols (2-1) are scheduled to tipoff with Butler (3-1) at 7 p.m. ET. Kevin Fitzgerald...
Everything Beamer said before Clemson
South Carolina will make its way to Clemson on Saturday for the annual rivalry matchup after upsetting Tennessee by a score of 63-38 in Williams-Brice Stadium in its last matchup. The Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4) will look to snap a seven game losing streak to the Tigers as they have not...
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ team leaders comments on team chemistry after loss to South Carolina
There’s been a lot of talk this week about whether or not the Tennessee Vols have “locker room problems” after their shocking 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Starting linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t make the trip to Columbia amid rumors of an altercation between him and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker.
atozsports.com
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes a shot at Tennessee Vols
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some interesting thoughts this week on the Tennessee Vols‘ recent 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney and Clemson are set to take on South Carolina this weekend in their regular season finale. On Monday night, Swinney was asked on his radio show about the Gamecocks’ strong showing against the Vols.
South Carolina football bowl projections: What we're hearing on possibilities
South Carolina football's projected postseason bowl destination is coming into focus as we approach Saturday's season finale at Clemson, a rivalry game holding a great deal of meaning for the Gamecocks coming off their biggest win of the Shane Beamer era over Tennessee. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, appears to be the most likely choice for the Gamecocks, according to multiple sources familiar with discussions.
Look: Steve Spurrier's Comment On Tennessee Is Going Viral
There was a massive upset in college football this past Saturday. Tennessee, who was ranked fifth in the country at the time, traveled to Columbia to take on South Carolina and got blown out, 63-38. It knocked the Vols out of the College Football Playoff discussion and it also gave...
Beasley: Shocked Vols thought South Carolina would 'lay down'
Tennessee’s defense — a flawed but overall decent group for most of the season — took it on the chin in Saturday’s shocking, 63-38 loss at South Carolina. A 22-point underdog jumped on Tennessee and never relented, beating the then-fifth-ranked Vols by 25 points, collecting 606 yards along the way.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dan Mullen lists 1 SEC standout on list of top QB performances of Week 12
When Spencer Rattler elected to leave Oklahoma for South Carolina, Gamecock nation expected a baller under center to elevate their passing game. But while Rattler’s overall play has been mundane at best, he’ll be remembered for his heroics in the national spotlight following Saturday’s outing. ESPN’s Dan...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's huge win over Tennessee exactly how you'd expect
Steve Spurrier is one of the best when it comes to one-liners against Tennessee. So when Spurrier’s former program, South Carolina, upset the Vols at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Spurrier couldn’t resist giving a predictable reaction. “I almost felt sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier said, according to Gene Sapakoff...
AOL Corp
One-time Clemson commit blown away by South Carolina visit, atmosphere for Vols game
Tight end Reid Mikeska (6-6 233) of Houston is no stranger to the Palmetto State. In the spring, he made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina. He liked them both after those visits, and he eventually committed to Clemson on April 13. But his recruiting took off, to the point he had nearly 50 scholarship offers, and he decommitted from Clemson a month later.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum comments on confidence surrounding Shane Beamer, South Carolina
The greatest upset in Week 12 of college football was none other than the 63-38 South Carolina victory over Tennessee. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a day as he completed 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards with 6 touchdowns as wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. also shone with 177 receiving yards. College...
Mickey Conn, Brandon Streeter preview South Carolina game
Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn met the media on Monday ahead of Clemson's game vs. South Carolina on Saturday. The primary takeaways are below. STREETER. — On South Carolina's win over Tennessee:. "Our players watch all year long and see what goes on, especially when...
Clemson-South Carolina Rivalry 'hits in both ways'
Clemson OC Brandon Streeter opens up on his experience in the Tigers' rivalry game with South Carolina.
247Sports
