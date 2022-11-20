It’s only been a little more than a year since Tennessee had a different starting quarterback, but it will still be unusual to see the Vols led by someone other than Hendon Hooker when they close the regular season at Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night. The star quarterback so important to the program’s remarkably rapid rise under second-year head coach Josh Heupel suffered a knee injury in last week’s loss at South Carolina that brought a cruel, premature end to both his season and his college career. Hooker’s role, through his brilliant on-field performances to his invaluable leadership and influence on his teammates off it, in leading Tennessee from its nadir to the heights of a No. 1 ranking and within touching distance of the College Football Playoff won’t soon be forgotten or taken for granted.

