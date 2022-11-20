ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

247Sports

LOOK: Vols reveal uniforms for regular-season finale at Vanderbilt

After debuting its new orange helmets last week at South Carolina, the Tennessee football team is going back to a more traditional look this week to end the regular season. The Vols revealed Wednesday afternoon in a post on their official Twitter account that they will be wearing their usual, all-white road uniforms — white helmets, white jerseys and white pants — for their regular-season finale Saturday night at in-state rival Vanderbilt.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ranking Hendon Hooker’s best performances at Tennessee

It’s only been a little more than a year since Tennessee had a different starting quarterback, but it will still be unusual to see the Vols led by someone other than Hendon Hooker when they close the regular season at Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night. The star quarterback so important to the program’s remarkably rapid rise under second-year head coach Josh Heupel suffered a knee injury in last week’s loss at South Carolina that brought a cruel, premature end to both his season and his college career. Hooker’s role, through his brilliant on-field performances to his invaluable leadership and influence on his teammates off it, in leading Tennessee from its nadir to the heights of a No. 1 ranking and within touching distance of the College Football Playoff won’t soon be forgotten or taken for granted.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee’s depth chart for Vanderbilt game

Tennessee will look to salvage a season soured by a damaging loss at South Carolina last week when it plays its regular-season finale against Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). The Vols fell out of the College Football Playoff picture and dropped to No. 10 in the new rankings after a 63-38 setback in Columbia, while the Commodores are coming in on the opposite end of the momentum spectrum having snapped a 26-game SEC losing streak with back-to-back conference wins against Kentucky and Florida the past two weeks. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart as part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes a shot at Tennessee Vols

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some interesting thoughts this week on the Tennessee Vols‘ recent 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney and Clemson are set to take on South Carolina this weekend in their regular season finale. On Monday night, Swinney was asked on his radio show about the Gamecocks’ strong showing against the Vols.
CLEMSON, SC
southeasthoops.com

SEC Football Power Rankings, Week 13 Edition: Tennessee Drops, Vanderbilt Rises

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our SEC football power rankings entering Week 13 in college football. Georgia once again holds the No. 1 spot after a win at Kentucky. Meanwhile, Tennessee tumbled a few spots after a stunning 63-38 loss at South Carolina. And then there’s Vanderbilt, which earns its highest ranking of the season after consecutive SEC wins over Kentucky and Florida.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike. According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off...
FRANCONIA, NH
Tennessee Tribune

Matt Wiltshire Campaigns for Mayor of Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro. The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing...
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked

Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
NASHVILLE, TN
chainstoreage.com

Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee

Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, TN
theatlanta100.com

New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville

After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSMV

Tennessee State Senator pleads guilty to federal fraud charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges on Tuesday. Kelsey pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of his 2016 campaign for U.S. Congress, according to officials. Both Kelsey and Joshua...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

247Sports

