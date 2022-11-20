Read full article on original website
Red Bluff home destroyed by fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County Sunday night. CAL FIRE Dispatch said the fire was reported just before 7 p.m.Sunday on in West Red Bluff on Ridge Road near Wayne Avenue. A double-wide trailer was destroyed. No injuries were reported. CAL FIRE was...
Retired Redding Police Officer has passed away, RPD mourns and honors him
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department lost one of their own Thursday, Joe Simmons, a retired officer who worked for RPD for several years. Simmons was well respected by his fellow officers; he served this community by protecting the citizens of Redding for 23 years. From RPD's Chief: “Joe...
3 dozen fire hydrants were painted in area of Las Plumas High on Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - Three dozen fire hydrants were painted in the area of Las Plumas High School and Sump Drive on Saturday. CAL FIRE says crews teamed up with members of the Key Clubs of Las Plumas and Oroville High School to paint these hydrants. CAL FIRE says that the...
Vegetation fire breaks out Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out early Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn unit found the fire burning in an area known to be a homeless camp. Fire crews tell Action News Now it appears to be a warming fire.
Redding police investigate crash that left a woman dead in Redding on Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Saturday at around 8:19 p.m. Police say that officers responded to the crash on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found a dead woman inside a tent that was partially under a semi-trailer truck. She had been pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Bomb squad called to Paradise after driver found with pipe bomb, drugs and machete
PARADISE, Calif.- The bomb squad was called to Paradise Monday night after police said a motorcyclist was found with a pipe bomb, drugs and a machete. The incident started around 10:30 Monday night when an officer pulled over a motorcyclist at Clark and Elliott Roads. The driver was identified as...
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
Woman hit and killed by car in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Redding. The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Parkview Avenue near Akard Avenue in Redding. Redding police officers found the 28-year-old woman in the road with serious injuries. She was taken...
Police arrest person in Lake Redding Park on charges related to drug sales Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that one person was arrested, a second cited, after being found in possession of drugs on Saturday. The Redding Police Department Bike Team was patrolling Lake Redding Park when they saw two people, later identified as Marjorie Strain, 54, of Redding and David Hooks, 60, of Redding drinking alcohol and smoking meth.
Police: Felon arrested after officers find loaded, stolen gun
REDDING, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Redding early Tuesday morning after officers found he had a gun and drugs inside his vehicle, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said they were providing extra patrols at the Redding Rodeo Grounds and found a suspicious vehicle with two people...
Police say drug house was shutdown in Anderson on Wednesday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department says that their Problem Oriented Policing Team shutdown a drug house and arrested three people on Wednesday. The POP Team was conducting a probation search at a home in the 3100 block of Begonia Street in Anderson, and detained Kyle Martin Mcleod, 31, of Anderson, Alyssa Morgan Hayden, 23, of Redding and Kirsten Marie Mcleod, 28, of Anderson.
DA: Camp Fire fraudster says lawyer’s boyfriend threatened him while they were both in jail
OROVILLE — A man who was convicted last month of fraud related to the 2018 Camp Fire had his sentencing delayed on Wednesday after he fired his attorney. Kipp Ford, 40, who used to live in Gridley and Chico, was convicted last month of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court and filing false documents with the court. Ford was due to be sentenced Wednesday, but his sentencing was continued after he fired his attorney, according to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
California County Reports Data Breach That Involved Personal Information
The County of Tehama, California, has begun notifying employees, recipients of services, and affiliates that their personal information may have been compromised as a result of a data breach. According to Tehama County, the incident was discovered on April 9, but it took until August 19 to conclude that Personally...
Newest local fast-food restaurant 'Wing Spot' holds grand opening in Redding!
REDDING, Calif. — Fans of chicken wings have a new local option in Shasta County. The new fast-food restaurant Wing Spot is open for business on north Lake Boulevard in Redding. The newest local fast-food restaurant and bar held its grand opening Friday, serving a variety of finger foods,...
