fox8live.com
Sunny today with storms likely into the holiday weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sun is finally going to return to the forecast today but unfortunately, it only sticks around a day as rain chances quickly ramp up for Thanksgiving and beyond. Expect plenty of sun and a warmer feel to greet you on our travel/prep day before Thanksgiving....
Clancy: There's still plenty to be thankful for
NEW ORLEANS — This Thanksgiving, I find myself more thankful than usual. Sure, I'm thankful that the Saints and Pelicans won big games this week. And that New Orleans, for all it's problems, remains one of the most interesting places on this planet. And democracy, for all IT'S challenges, was the big winner on Nov. 8.
Garden & Gun
Hello (Again) Hubig’s! The Prodigal Pies Have Returned
When you think of New Orleans delicacies, you might think of warm beignets topped with powdered sugar, oyster-filled po-boys, or steaming hot gumbo brimming with flavor and spice. But another Big Easy staple, the locally famous Hubig’s Pies, had been missing from shelves for ten years, leaving taste buds tingling with anticipation. Finally, the prodigal pies have returned.
WDSU
Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories
NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
fox8live.com
St. Tammany powerlifters overcome challenges, take home gold on the international stage
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - It’s a solo sport where competitors push themselves beyond their limits. Three lifts make up a powerlifting competition: Squat, bench and deadlift. You get three attempts for each lift. Three attempts, and that’s it. However, it takes more than muscle to become a world...
fox8live.com
49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe Included
RedBeansandRiceMondays.com. One can not think of New Orleans without thinking of Red Beans and Rice. There are many recipes for Red Beans & Rice and various brands of beans that cooks use, but I believe that the best pot of Red Beans and Rice is made with Camellia red kidney beans. Camellia Brand® is a New Orleans company specializing in beans, peas, and lentils.
NOLA.com
Neyow's serves up Creole staples from grandma's kitchen for Bayou Classic and all year
You can't walk into someone's house and demand they share their grandma's Creole recipes with you. However, you can visit restaurants like Neyow's Creole Café, where down-home New Orleans dishes like red beans and rice or cabbage are served with sides like carrot souffle, cornbread dressing and potato salad.
'This can't be happening' | Family loses dream home in New Orleans fire
NEW ORLEANS — Two years ago, Christina Edwards bought what she calls her New Orleans dream house. “This was obviously a deck. This was kind of a patio area,” Edwards said, pointing to the home. “This is the apartment side that I rent out and then me and the kids live on the other side.”
whereyat.com
Best Patio Bars in New Orleans | Best NOLA Patio Bars
With nice weather year-round (if somewhat hot during the summer months), it's no surprise that we rank the city's best patio bars. There are so many patio bars in New Orleans !. Best New Orleans Patio Bars. Most places in the city offer cozy outside spots, surrounded by beautiful oak...
biteofthebest.com
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA
An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA. Mother’s Restaurant has been a breakfast institution since 1938 across the street from Hotel Fontenot, where we were staying. I had heard many legends about this cafeteria-style joint that always draws crowds. Mothers serves Breakfast all day. One morning, we decided...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: JP leaders conduct monthly sweeps of Bellemont Apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit had to pay $150,000 to hold onto its property in Metairie after years of code enforcement violations and complaints. Now, Jefferson Parish leaders say they’re staying on top of the owner, who also faces violations in New Orleans. Liz Berge is very...
fox8live.com
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
fox8live.com
Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). According to officials, the highway will shut down around 9 a.m. to remove the...
WWL-TV
How 'Look At This F#@&in' Street' caught the eye of City Hall & the White House
NEW ORLEANS — We all know the feeling of hitting a massive pothole you just couldn’t avoid. Your whole car rattles and you’re not quite sure if you need a chiropractor, a whole new set of tires, or just to drop an "F bomb." Many curse words...
1 shot, 1 questioned in Seventh Ward shooting Monday
Just after 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Joseph Guillaume Place, formally McShane Place
fox8live.com
Hit-and-run fatalities rising dramatically in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two hit-and-run drivers who killed female pedestrians in the past two days. The incidents on back-to-back nights were only the latest examples of a crime -- hit-and-run resulting in death -- that seen a dramatic increase in 2022, with more than double the number of cases through the same date last year.
18-wheeler submerged in water at St. James/Ascension parish line; driver hurt
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An 18-wheeler that plunged into the water off I-10 at the St. James/Ascension parish line Tuesday will be causing additional delays for drivers Wednesday morning. Louisiana State Police said all interstate lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. However, vehicle recovery will continue this morning which will close both […]
NOLA.com
United Cab, a New Orleans stalwart, is losing drivers and passengers. Is the end near?
The United Cab Co. depot in Central City looks exactly as you’d expect. Inside a red, sheet-metal headquarters building, surrounded by a parking lot, surrounded by barbed wire, Paul Bantoni, a cab driver for 40 years, sat on a wooden bench in a narrow waiting area where plastic signs dotted the walls.
fox8live.com
Brand new Knights of Columbus trailer stolen in Algiers, 10 hours after purchase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The same day a local Knights of Columbus Council purchased a new trailer, it was stolen from a church parking lot in Algiers. “When I saw it wasn’t there, my stomach did a flip,” said Donald Lassere, treasurer of KoC Council 9107. “It just made me so sick that somebody would come on church property and violate us like that.”
