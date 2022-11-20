ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun, LA

Related
fox8live.com

Sunny today with storms likely into the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sun is finally going to return to the forecast today but unfortunately, it only sticks around a day as rain chances quickly ramp up for Thanksgiving and beyond. Expect plenty of sun and a warmer feel to greet you on our travel/prep day before Thanksgiving....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Clancy: There's still plenty to be thankful for

NEW ORLEANS — This Thanksgiving, I find myself more thankful than usual. Sure, I'm thankful that the Saints and Pelicans won big games this week. And that New Orleans, for all it's problems, remains one of the most interesting places on this planet. And democracy, for all IT'S challenges, was the big winner on Nov. 8.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Garden & Gun

Hello (Again) Hubig’s! The Prodigal Pies Have Returned

When you think of New Orleans delicacies, you might think of warm beignets topped with powdered sugar, oyster-filled po-boys, or steaming hot gumbo brimming with flavor and spice. But another Big Easy staple, the locally famous Hubig’s Pies, had been missing from shelves for ten years, leaving taste buds tingling with anticipation. Finally, the prodigal pies have returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Ro Brown shares Bayou Classic memories

NEW ORLEANS — Fans of the Southern Jaguars and Grambling Tigers are preparing to pour into the Big Easy for Bayou Classic. There are a number of events happening this week leading up to the football game on Saturday afternoon. The rivalry between these Louisiana universities highlights the importance of HBCUs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
GRAMBLING, LA
whereyat.com

Best Patio Bars in New Orleans | Best NOLA Patio Bars

With nice weather year-round (if somewhat hot during the summer months), it's no surprise that we rank the city's best patio bars. There are so many patio bars in New Orleans !. Best New Orleans Patio Bars. Most places in the city offer cozy outside spots, surrounded by beautiful oak...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
biteofthebest.com

An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA

An Institution: Mother’s Restaurant, New Orleans, LA. Mother’s Restaurant has been a breakfast institution since 1938 across the street from Hotel Fontenot, where we were staying. I had heard many legends about this cafeteria-style joint that always draws crowds. Mothers serves Breakfast all day. One morning, we decided...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
fox8live.com

Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). According to officials, the highway will shut down around 9 a.m. to remove the...
GRAMERCY, LA
fox8live.com

Hit-and-run fatalities rising dramatically in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two hit-and-run drivers who killed female pedestrians in the past two days. The incidents on back-to-back nights were only the latest examples of a crime -- hit-and-run resulting in death -- that seen a dramatic increase in 2022, with more than double the number of cases through the same date last year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Brand new Knights of Columbus trailer stolen in Algiers, 10 hours after purchase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The same day a local Knights of Columbus Council purchased a new trailer, it was stolen from a church parking lot in Algiers. “When I saw it wasn’t there, my stomach did a flip,” said Donald Lassere, treasurer of KoC Council 9107. “It just made me so sick that somebody would come on church property and violate us like that.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

