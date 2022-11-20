Read full article on original website
Bills Fans Upset After Browns Player’s “Dirty” Play on Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills got back on track in the second half of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, as Buffalo went on to win by a score of 31-23. The Bills had a rough first half. They could not do anything on offense and their first 1st down...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
‘A frustrating, lost season for the Browns’: What they’re saying after Sunday’s loss to the Bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ freefall continued on Sunday as despite a good start, they lost in Detroit to the Buffalo Bills, 31-23. The game was not as close as the final score indicated as they trailed in the fourth quarter, 28-10. The Browns did not score a point until the fourth quarter when the outcome was largely decided.
Majority of Greater Clevelanders want FirstEnergy Stadium to stay put, prefer renovation over new stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns’ lease of FirstEnergy Stadium is set to expire in 2028, raising questions about future renovations, a possible new stadium, and whether it ought to remain where it stands today, on the shores of Lake Erie. Greater Clevelanders are somewhat split on their...
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
What should Browns do about Joe Woods? Garrett Bush, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
With Dak Prescot scheduled to return this week Cowboys fans might have a few things to consider. Will Cooper Rush
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
Nick Chubb is Browns nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for 4th consecutive year
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Nick Chubb is once again a nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This is the fourth season in a row Chubb has been the team’s nominee. One player from each team is nominated for the award, which recognizes players around the league...
Will the Guardians trade away a second base prospect? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seattle GM Jerry DiPoto says he is in the market for a second baseman, and the Guardians have a bumper crop of major league-ready middle infielders. Could a trade between the Guards and M’s be on the table soon?. Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look...
The Cavs’ ‘junkyard dog’ steps up; why Joe Woods’ Browns days should be numbered: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. In this episode we talk about Cavs’ resurgence, the Browns’ defensive struggles, and the Guardians’ long-term approach in the outfield.
Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland
Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce reigns; Cowboys bounce back; Rams, Jets fall flat: NFL notes and analysis
Another Sunday Fun Day is in the books, with a number of teams and stars putting their stamp on Week 11. The re-emergence of the Kansas City Chiefs as the top team in the league stands out as my top headline, but there are plenty of subplots to discuss as the regular season enters the stretch run.
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
Browns Detroit debacle: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns fans have the blues after the clueless Cleveland Browns left in Detroit more ‘dawg’ droppings instead of with a win over a beatable blizzard banged Buffalo Bills, dropping the Browns further into the basement of the entire NFL. A ‘Blues Clues’ dog or ‘Hello...
Joe Thomas officially named a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Joe Thomas got one step closer to Canton on Tuesday. The legendary Browns left tackle was named as one of 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. He is one of five first-year nominees named a semifinalist. The other four are: offensive lineman Jahri Evans, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison and defensive back Darrelle Revis. Each last played in the 2017 season.
Bengals’ special teams trio, including new punter Drue Chrisman, thrives in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Drue Chrisman stood at his locker with a Bengals beanie on, glad to be out of the cold wind of Western Pennsylvania, with a game-used football resting on the chair behind him. Chrisman’s first NFL game had not just gone off without a hitch, it was...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, the punting situation and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ 6-4 start to the season has put them right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture with seven games left to play. But those seven games are set to be some of the toughest on the schedule this season. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his Monday press conference.
