Bills bury Browns 31-23 in the No Snow Game in Detroit to drop them to 3-7, deep freeze their playoff hopes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Dak Prescott and Cowboys reveal Kirk Cousins and Minnesota Vikings as top NFL frauds
One week after blowing it in Green Bay, the Cowboys hammer the “best” team in the NFC. [Opinion]
‘A frustrating, lost season for the Browns’: What they’re saying after Sunday’s loss to the Bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ freefall continued on Sunday as despite a good start, they lost in Detroit to the Buffalo Bills, 31-23. The game was not as close as the final score indicated as they trailed in the fourth quarter, 28-10. The Browns did not score a point until the fourth quarter when the outcome was largely decided.
Odell Beckham approves of Cowboys' dominant Week 11 performance
Yes, Odell, they certainly did. The top remaining free agent in the NFL appears to like what he saw out on the field Sunday afternoon. Unless he was super impressed with the Cincinnati Bengals allowing the lowly Steelers offense to score 30, or the Raiders needing overtime to get to 22 points, it’s more than likely Beckham’s tweet was in response to the Cowboys 40-3 emphatic road win.
Tri-City Herald
What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions
Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
What should Browns do about Joe Woods? Garrett Bush, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
Cleveland Browns' Stadium vandalized ahead of matchup with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and is being investigated by police.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)
It is Misery Monday, November 21, 2022, after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which admittedly is not too uplifting. 1. Ethan Pocic’s Injury Was A Crushing Blow. Ethan Pocic has done an...
Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland
Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12...
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Treylon Burks, Taylor Heinicke and Samaje Perine lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
Nick Chubb is Browns nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for 4th consecutive year
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Nick Chubb is once again a nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This is the fourth season in a row Chubb has been the team’s nominee. One player from each team is nominated for the award, which recognizes players around the league...
Joe Thomas officially named a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Joe Thomas got one step closer to Canton on Tuesday. The legendary Browns left tackle was named as one of 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. He is one of five first-year nominees named a semifinalist. The other four are: offensive lineman Jahri Evans, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison and defensive back Darrelle Revis. Each last played in the 2017 season.
The Cavs’ ‘junkyard dog’ steps up; why Joe Woods’ Browns days should be numbered: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. In this episode we talk about Cavs’ resurgence, the Browns’ defensive struggles, and the Guardians’ long-term approach in the outfield.
Germaine Pratt found Steelers offense predictable: ‘We knew what they were going to do’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals defense opened the second half against the Steelers by forcing three straight three-and-outs. It was a huge boost on their way to a 37-30 win over their rival. What was the key to the turnaround? Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said it was eliminating...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, the punting situation and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ 6-4 start to the season has put them right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture with seven games left to play. But those seven games are set to be some of the toughest on the schedule this season. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his Monday press conference.
The Bengals are off to a strong start to the second half of this season: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are looking good to start the second half of the 2022 season. After a well-rested bye week, the Bengals take advantage of that with a crucial 37-30 victory over Pittsburgh on the road. Although far from perfect, the Bengals’ offense did what it needed to do without Ja’Marr Chase or Joe Mixon, who exited the game with a concussion.
New York Giants Week 12: First Look at Dallas Cowboys Offense
Let's revisit the Dallas Cowboys offense.
Justin Fields, Joe Mixon, Matthew Stafford among injured in NFL's Week 11
Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford and Joe Mixon were among the key players injured in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Kyle Pitts and Ronnie Stanley also were hurt.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0