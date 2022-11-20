Bills bury Browns 31-23 in the No Snow Game in Detroit to drop them to 3-7, deep freeze their playoff hopes

Yes, Odell, they certainly did. The top remaining free agent in the NFL appears to like what he saw out on the field Sunday afternoon. Unless he was super impressed with the Cincinnati Bengals allowing the lowly Steelers offense to score 30, or the Raiders needing overtime to get to 22 points, it’s more than likely Beckham’s tweet was in response to the Cowboys 40-3 emphatic road win.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO