The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and Nick Sirianni wasted no time dedicating the victory to his former boss. Sirianni was very emotional after Philadelphia’s 17-16 win at Indianapolis. He admitted to reporters that he had some added motivation for the game because he did not agree with the Colts’ decision to fire Frank Reich, whom Sirianni worked under as an offensive coordinator in Indy from 2018-2020. Sirianni also made that clear to a group of Eagles fans who traveled to the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO