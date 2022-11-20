Rain interrupted the final round of the regular-season finale on the 2018 European Tour at Valderrama in southern Spain. As they often do during such delays, players retreated to the clubhouse to watch TV. Chase Koepka was among them, bottled water in hand. The CJ Cup, a PGA Tour event in South Korea, was on the screen, and Chase’s brother, Brooks, was in the process of finishing off a back-nine 29 to earn his 12th worldwide win. More importantly, by virtue of his victory, Brooks passed Dustin Johnson to become the top-ranked player in the world.

