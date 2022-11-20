Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Putters used by PGA Tour players who finished in the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Putting
Six years ago, at the conclusion of the PGA Tour’s 2015-2016 season, Jason Day finished No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Putting and achieved something that no other golfer, before or since, had accomplished. The Australian, who used a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter that year, ended a PGA Tour season with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 1.13, making him the first player to end a season with an average over 1.0.
Golf.com
Lydia Ko’s emotional win comes with a record-setting prize
When Lydia Ko tapped in on the 72nd hole, she finally let the rest of the world in. Ko, while always insightful in interviews, is generally inscrutable on the course. She’d held steady all week in Naples, Fla., building a massive lead and then holding on tight. But on the final green of the CME Group Tour Championship, it suddenly hit. A second consecutive victory. A signature win. Her first multiple-win season since 2016. And the largest first-place prize — a $2 million check — in the history of women’s sports.
Golf Digest
Is it legal to borrow a ball from a playing partner?
We’ve all been there: A few poor shots, an elusive plugged ball and some thick rough—and all of a sudden our calculation of how many golf balls we might need for the day has proven wrong. You’ve run out of ammo. Throw aside the embarrassment of running...
golfmagic.com
Michelle Wie West explains "embarrassing" moment for outraged CME boss
Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West shed light on the "unfortunate" reasons why players didn't turn up to the CME conference at last week's LPGA Tour finale. Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast, Wie West attributed a series of misunderstandings as a possible reason for the Tour's biggest stars not attending the conference which regularly hosts former US Presidents and business bosses.
Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a...
New Aerial Shots of Augusta National Show Extended 13th Hole
The famed par-5 13th hole at Augusta National has been lengthened ahead of the 2023 Masters.
LPGA stars Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson headline next month's QBE Shootout in Florida, field and pairings set
The 2022 QBE Shootout has announced the 12 two-person teams that will compete at this year’s tournament, set for Dec. 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. For the first time in the QBE’s 34-year history, two LPGA golfers will be competing: Nelly Korda, the world’s No. 1 ranked player will make her QBE debut, and No. 7 ranked Lexi Thompson will return for her seventh tournament.
Golf Digest
Chase Koepka is at peace with being in brother Brooks' shadow and is slowly carving out a career for himself
Rain interrupted the final round of the regular-season finale on the 2018 European Tour at Valderrama in southern Spain. As they often do during such delays, players retreated to the clubhouse to watch TV. Chase Koepka was among them, bottled water in hand. The CJ Cup, a PGA Tour event in South Korea, was on the screen, and Chase’s brother, Brooks, was in the process of finishing off a back-nine 29 to earn his 12th worldwide win. More importantly, by virtue of his victory, Brooks passed Dustin Johnson to become the top-ranked player in the world.
Golf Digest
Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg finishes fall atop the PGA Tour University rankings, earns invite to the Dubai Desert Classic
It might not be the full PGA Tour card being given to the top-ranked player in the PGA Tour University points standings at the end of the 2022-23 college season. But the reward for being No. 1 at the end of the fall season is still pretty nice: namely a spot in the field at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic in January.
golfmagic.com
McIlroy reveals equipment switch that changed his fortunes: "I was struggling!"
Rory McIlroy says changing golf balls before the 2022 Masters turned his "whole year around" after the struggles that culminated in a tearful greenside interview at the Ryder Cup when Europe's miserable fate was all-but confirmed. McIlroy reigned supreme once again over the weekend when he finished top of the...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth headline 23 winners from $100 million Player Impact Program bonus pool
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline the winners from the PGA Tour’s revised Player Impact Program, according to documents reviewed by Golf Digest. The PIP bonus pool was instituted in 2021 to reward players who boosted engagement and publicity for the tour. Ostensibly a response to some of the lucrative deals rumored to be coming from the then-Premier Golf League, the inaugural program somewhat backfired; five of the 10 winners in 2021—Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson—ultimately left the tour for LIV Golf.
Tiger Woods atop PGA Tour's Player Impact Program yet again
Tiger Woods has claimed the top bonus in the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program yet again, despite playing only nine rounds in three major championships this past season.
Golf.com
Winner’s Bag: How Lydia Ko’s winning clubs have changed from 2014 to 2022
Although she is only 25, Lydia Ko has had a career for the ages going all the way back to 2012 when she won her first LPGA Tour event — the Women’s Canadian Open, as an amateur when she was only 15 years old. Lydia just capped off...
Golf Digest
I thought I was dying. How golf kept me going
The EMT said I was OK, although it was unclear if he was trying to reassure me or himself. He told me we were going to the emergency room, then asked my name and if I knew the day’s date and where I was. It was about this time the pain in my upper body emitted a panic that swallowed me whole.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Leishman on potential Masters ban | Rahm doubles down | Ko nabs big prize
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, on what is a rare off-week on the PGA Tour. PGATour.com’s Sean Martin gathers some notable narratives. “The rise of Tom Kim…The celebrations were entertaining. The performances were historic.”. “Even though his team lost to the U.S., Tom Kim’s exuberant displays produced many...
Golf Digest
Adam Scott to reunite with caddie Steve Williams for Australian events and beyond
Steve Williams is coming out of retirement to caddie for Adam Scott in Australia, with the intention of helping the 42-year-old chase an elusive second major championship next year. Williams, 58, is most famous for carrying Tiger Woods’ bag from 1999 to 2011, but the New Zealander also looped for...
Golf Digest
A Hall of Famer ran an experiment on his own golf swing. These were the results
No golfer can escape the ravages of time. But 59-year-old Vijay Singh, who remains one of the hardest workers in golf, seems to be staving off their effects somewhat. As the years kept piling up, Singh began noticing an alarming—and relatable—trend in his golf swing: His drives started traveling shorter.
GolfWRX
Major sponsor tears into LPGA leadership over dinner fiasco
Having had a record-breaking year for prize money, the 2023 LPGA schedule sees the threshold broken yet again, with players competing for the best part of $100 million. With each tournament carrying a minimum purse of $1.5 million, and the five majors accounting for almost $38 million, the tour seems in as good a place as it has ever been.
Golf Digest
What these state-of-the-art images reveal about golf's most powerful swings
When you think about hitting the ball far, you probably think about moving your hands and arms really fast. Moving those faster makes the club go faster, too, which sends the ball farther, right?. That's certainly true, but like so many things in golf the picture is more nuanced. Once...
Comments / 0