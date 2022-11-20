Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
myfox28columbus.com
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
ocj.com
A weed’s dream come true
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
I-TEAM: Lawmakers question company offering homeowners quick cash in exchange for 40-year lien
DAYTON — State and U.S. lawmakers from Ohio are now demanding answers from a real estate company that is tying up Miami Valley homeowners with 40-year listing agreements and taking them to court to collect big fees. State Senator Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) told the I-Team’s lead investigative reporter, John...
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio
There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Lowest Point in Ohio
The landscape of Ohio is a vast, rolling plain that stretches from north to south. This rolling plain covers the highest and lowest point in Ohio. In the state’s northern region lies Lake Erie and its plains which are part of The Great Lakes Plains extending into the southern parts of the state. The Allegheny Plateau makes up most of the eastern half. At the same time, the western territory consists mainly of grassland covered by sand, known locally as the Till Plains. Due to its relatively flat topography, Ohio’s diverse landscapes may not seem evident at first glance. Therefore, let us explore this exciting state, emphasizing the discovery of the lowest point in Ohio and other elements.
Ohio can get gas at Sheetz for under $2.00
OHIO (WTRF) — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion begins today and lasts through November 28. The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. […]
ocj.com
Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022
It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
air1.com
Giant Intel Chip Factory In Ohio Will Employ 3,000 People, Where Will They Live?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Fastest Animals in Ohio
The Buckeye State embodies rock and roll and football but is also known for its excellent year-round natural areas. Ohio has several ecosystems, including wet prairies, grasslands, sedge meadows, forests, marshes, and swamps. This midwestern state has abundant wildlife, including many game animals and a surprising number of swift species. Discover the fastest animals in Ohio, including where they reside and why they are so speedy.
Ohio Democratic lawmakers push bill to reestablish local control on gun violence protection
Ohio Democratic lawmakers are pushing to reestablish local control over gun regulation as well as repeal so-called ‘stand your ground’ in Ohio, though neither bill is likely to become law considering Republican supermajorities. The two new Democrat-led bills hope to address gun violence happening in urban centers. With Republican supermajorities in the legislature, and bigger […] The post Ohio Democratic lawmakers push bill to reestablish local control on gun violence protection appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio.
NBC4 Columbus
Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents
Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first …. Police urge drivers to use caution after Ohio first responder incidents. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gjU9qD. Ross County residents rally at blood drive for sheriff’s …. Ross...
